Chris Martin Expected to Rehab in Amarillo Sunday Night

Published on June 28, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - Texas Rangers relief pitcher and 11-year Major League veteran Chris Martin is expected to pitch for the Frisco RoughRiders on Sunday night at 5:05 p.m. at HODGETOWN as part of a rehab assignment during Frisco's road series in Amarillo. The former World Series champion was placed on the 15-Day Injured List with a right shoulder impingement on June 1.

Martin, a 40-year-old relief pitcher with 430 career MLB appearances to his name, is a native of Arlington, Texas and an alum of McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas. He was originally drafted in the 21st round by the Colorado Rockies in 2005, but did not debut for a Major League team until 2014 after battling injuries, playing independent baseball, getting signed by the Boston Red Sox, and getting traded back to the Rockies prior to his first big league outing.

Over 11 Major League seasons, he has pitched big league innings for the Rockies, New York Yankees, Rangers, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Red Sox. He owns a career 3.45 ERA in 399.1 innings at the Major League level and his career highlights include a World Series championship in 2021 with the Braves and a 2023 season in Boston where he pitched to the tune of a 1.05 ERA over 55 games that year, finishing 12th in American League Cy Young voting.

Tickets for tonight's game can be purchased online HERE or by calling or visiting the HODGETOWN Box Office. In addition to Martin's rehab assignment, the Sod Poodles will give away a USA-themed Soddies Jersey to the first 1,200 fans in attendance tonight to cap a weekend full of excitement at HODGETOWN.

Fans can tune in to watch Chris Martin take on the Sod Poodles tonight for free on the Bally Sports Live app or at BallySports.com. Additionally, fans may purchase an MLB+ subscription, which includes access to MiLB games live and on demand, live MLB audio for all 30 teams, MLB Network, and MLB Big Inning.







Texas League Stories from June 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.