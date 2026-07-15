Missions Homestand Preview (7/17 - 7/19)

Published on July 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







A huge 3-game weekend series is coming to Nelson Wolff Stadium, July 17-19, as the Missions take on the Corpus Christi Hooks!

From a limited-edition Manu Ginóbili bobblehead to Harry Potter Night and Missions Con, there's something for everyone at The Wolff.

Friday, July 17 | 7:05 p.m.

Manu Ginóbili Bobblehead Giveaway

Presented by Gameday Men's Health

Kick off the weekend with our Manu Ginóbili Bobblehead Giveaway! The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive this limited-edition Manu bobblehead, part of our connecting bobblehead series.

Then stick around after the game for postgame Kids Run the Bases.

Saturday, July 18 | 7:05 p.m.

Harry Potter Night

Presented by the Down Syndrome Association of South Texas

Calling all witches, wizards and muggles! Join us for a magical evening at The Wolff featuring specialty player-worn jerseys, a jersey auction benefitting the Down Syndrome Association of South Texas, and a special postgame show.

Sunday, July 19 | 6:05 p.m.

Missions Con

Presented by BoomTown Sports Cards & Collectibles

Wrap up the weekend with Missions Con, featuring Spurs Thanos, The Coyote, Spurs Nacho and more! Plus, the first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Deku bobblehead giveaway.







Texas League Stories from July 15, 2026

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