Joshua Baez, Luis Gastelum Named St. Louis MiLB Player and Pitcher of the Month

Published on September 16, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Tuesday that Springfield OF Joshua Baez has been named the organization's Minor League Player of the Month and RHP Luis Gastelum has been named the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Month for August 2025.

ABOUT JOSHUA BAEZ

Baez is the first position player to be given this honor by St. Louis in 2025 and first since OF Bryan Torres earned it in August of 2024. The Boston, MA native played in 22 games during August, slashing .293/.389/.507 while hitting five home runs and stealing seven bases. The outfielder launched a dramatic walk-off tenth-inning home run on August 30 against the Midland RockHounds that added a victory during a franchise-record 11-game win streak.

Baez is enjoying the most successful season of his Minor League career, which began in 2021. In 2025, he has skyrocketed in the MLB Pipeline prospect rankings to the seventh-ranked Cardinals farmhand after entering the season outside of the Top-30. The former second-round selection spent the majority of the season in Springfield, but including his time in High-A Peoria, he hit .287 with 20 home runs and 54 stolen bases during the regular season.

ABOUT LUIS GASTELUM

Gastelum made ten relief appearances for Springfield in August to the tune of a 0.85 WHIP in 15.1 innings of work, leading all Cardinals Minor League relievers with 22 strikeouts and four saves. He is the fourth Springfield Cardinal pitcher (first reliever) to win this award this season, joining LHP Ixan Henderson (April), RHP Tekoah Roby (May) and RHP Hancel Rincon (June). It's the most of these pitcher awards any one Springfield team has been honored with in one season in the franchise's history.

The right-hander is currently ranked as the 25th-best prospect in the system according to MLB Pipeline. Gastelum features a four seam fastball, changeup, sinker, slider and curveball. The native of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico entered 2025 as the 30th-ranked prospect. He skipped over High-A completely, making the jump to Double-A Springfield on Opening Day of this year from Low-A Palm Beach. The 23-year-old signed out of Mexico with St. Louis in 2023 and is pitching in his third Minor League season, all out of the bullpen. He made a career-high 46 appearances and pitched in 62.2 innings in 2025.

Springfield begins the Texas League Playoffs on Tuesday, September 16 against the Tulsa Drillers, with up to three playoff games at Hammons Field September 18-21.

Thursday, September 18, 6:35 PM: SpringNet Playoff Rally Towell Giveaway, Thirsty Thursday

Friday, September 13, 7:05 PM: Game three if necessary

Sunday, September 21, 1:05 PM: Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases, Game 1 if Springfield advances

Great seats are available at SpringfieldCardinals.com.







Texas League Stories from September 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.