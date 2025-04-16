Big Inning Powers Hounds

April 16, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







MIDLAND - The RockHounds plated six runs in the fourth inning Wednesday night, paying the way for a 7-3 win over Corpus Christi at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Hooks lefty Trey Dombroski pitched scoreless ball in his three-inning start, striking out five against one hit and one walk.

Dombroski was relieved by Nic Swanson who had to leave the game after facing four batters due to an apparent injury. With Midland up 1-0, Anderson Bido entered for Swanson and was greeted by a three-run home run off the bat of Brayan Buelvas. Midland would wind up sending 11 men to bat in the six-run frame.

Bido was able to right the ship and cover 2 2/3 innings as he retired eight of the final nine men he faced.

Michael Knorr picked up where Bido left off, working around an infield single in a scoreless seventh.

The Hooks, who stranded 10 over the first eight innings, broke through in the ninth against Edgar Sanchez. Austin Deming recorded a lead-off single with Luis Castro, who doubled twice in the game, working a one-out walk.

Colin Barber then smoked a two-run triple off the wall in center to put the Hooks on the board, extending his hitting streak to eight games. Anthony Sherwin's two-out RBI single brought the tying run on deck but a 5-3 putout ended the game.

Pascanel Ferreras notched his second four-hit game of the season, going 4-for-5 out of the No. 3 hole.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.