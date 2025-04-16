Sixth Straight Win Starts Series in Springfield

April 16, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield, MO - Nick Raposo hit a three-run double to put the Arkansas Travelers in front in the seventh inning on the way to a 7-5 win over the Springfield Cardinals. It is the club's sixth straight victory. The Travs were shutout for the first five innings, tied the score in the sixth before taking control with a five-run seventh frame. Nick Fraze fired three perfect innings as the Travs starter before handing things over to the bullpen. Michael Hobbs struck out three straight after a leadoff walk in the ninth to earn his first save. Raposo finished his night with a pair of doubles.

Moments That Mattered

* Raposo's double came with the bases full to break a one-all tie. Later in the inning, Brock Rodden added an RBI hit and the Travs executed a double steal with Josh Hood taking home to plate another run.

* Springfield brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh, the go-ahead run to the plate in the bottom of the eighth and the tying run to the plate with none out in the ninth but failed to score in each scenario.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Caleb Cali: 2-4, run, 2B, RBI

* C Nick Raposo: 2-4, run, 2 2B, 3 RBI

* RHP Nick Fraze: 3 IP, 3 K

News and Notes

* LHP Peyton Alford was reinstated from the Injured List prior to the game and made his season debut pitching a scoreless fourth inning.

* Neither team had a baserunner in the first three innings.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with LH Danny Wirchansky (0-0, 4.70) making the start for Arkansas against LH Ixan Henderson (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

