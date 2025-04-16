Winning Streak Halted at Six

April 16, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springfield, MO - Three Springfield home runs in a span of four batters in the third inning carried the Cardinals to a 10-3 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Wednesday night. The loss snapped a six game winning streak for the Travs. JJ Weatherholt hit the first of those Cardinals homers and finished the game with three hits and four runs batted in. Danny Wirchansky took the loss, surrendering five runs over five innings. Ixan Henderson was the winner for Springfield working five innings with seven strikeouts.

Moments That Mattered

* Wetherholt homered in the third to open the scoring. Two batters later, RJ Yeager and Dakota Harris would go deep on consecutive pitches pushing the lead to four.

* Trying to make a comeback, the Travs left a pair of runners in scoring position in three straight innings from the fifth to the seventh.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Bill Knight: 2-4, 2B, RBI

* DH Yoyner Fajardo: 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* The Travs six game winning streak was their longest since taking seven in a row last April.

* Springfield hit more home runs in the third inning than the Travs have hit in 11 games combined.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with RH Dylan File (0-1, 9.00) making the start for Arkansas against RH Tekoah Roby (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.