Big3 Unveils All New Logos

LOS ANGELES - Today, the BIG3 unveiled the debut branding of the league's eight all- new teams beginning play in 2025 under the new city-based model. Season eight tips off June 14, 2025, at Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, at 4pm ET live on CBS for 10 weeks of premier 3-on-3 basketball action. Merchandise will be available for purchase at a later date. Tickets are available now at big3.com/tickets.

"We could not be happier to finally share these designs and get them into the hands of our dedicated fans," said BIG3 CEO Ice Cube. "These eight all-new teams are the evolution of the BIG3 and a testament to our owners, fans, players, and anyone who has supported us over the past eight years. We hope that each design speaks to our local fans and they feel that these logos and colors represent their city and themselves. We have an incredible lineup of 3-on-3 basketball talent waiting to put on these jerseys, and I can't wait to see how they represent their cities out on the court."

This announcement follows several key off-season moves, including the recent signing of Dwight Howard by the LA Riot, where he will play under Head Coach Nick Young. Team rosters will continue to be filled and adjusted until the conclusion of 2025 BIG3 Draft on May 15, streaming live from Las Vegas at 7pm ET. This is the first year under the new city-based model, where eight all-new teams represent

home markets in Boston, MA, Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, Detroit, MI, the DMV metropolitan area, Houston, TX, Los Angeles, CA, and Miami, FL. The full Season 8 schedule is available HERE.

