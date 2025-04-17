Angel City Football Club Names Alexander Straus as New Head Coach

April 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) today announced the appointment of Alexander Straus as its new head coach, following an extensive global search. Straus, renowned for his tactical expertise and championship-winning leadership, will officially join ACFC on June 1, 2025, after concluding his successful tenure with FC Bayern München Women.

Straus brings over a decade of elite coaching experience across Europe, including back-to-back Bundesliga titles, and is currently vying for a third. His proven ability to develop world-class players and foster a high-performance culture aligns with ACFC's vision to compete for championships and elevate the women's game in the US and around the world.

ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons said, "When we set out to hire our head coach, we looked for specific characteristics such as a dominant style of play, a proven winner at the highest level, a focus on player development, a collaborative mindset, and a leader in high performance. Alex fits this profile at every measure. He has consistently demonstrated an ability to unite teams under a shared purpose, inspire players to grow and perform at their peak, and deliver results consistently. I'm truly confident Alex's experience, commitment to team culture, and tactical intelligence will strengthen our foundation as we aim to bring championships to Los Angeles."

ACFC CEO and Co-Founder Julie Uhrman added, "Our search for a head coach was comprehensive and intentional, ensuring we considered a diverse pool of exceptional candidates. Alex stood out for his winning track record, commitment to player development, and alignment with our club's values. We are thrilled to welcome him to Angel City and are confident in his ability to lead our team into a championship-winning era."

About Alexander Straus

Alexander Straus has accomplished significant milestones throughout his storied coaching career. He began at Varegg in 2010 while still playing, later becoming assistant coach at Nest-Sotra, where he helped secure promotion to Norway's First Division. From 2014-2017, he worked at Strømsgodset as an assistant coach and head of youth development before transitioning to women's football.

Straus made history by leading Sandviken to their first-ever Toppserien league title and a Norwegian Cup final in 2021. After Sandviken merged with SK Brann, he became the inaugural head coach of Brann Kvinner, where he led them to a second title before moving to FC Bayern Munich Women in July 2022. At Bayern, Straus continued his success, guiding the team to consecutive Frauen-Bundesliga championships in 2022/2023 and 2023/2024, as well as a Supercup der Frauen victory in 2024/2025.

Straus has also coached Norway's U-23 and U-19 women's teams, further showcasing his ability to develop talent at all levels. His philosophy of long-term growth, tactical innovation, and fostering resilience has made him one of football's most respected coaches.

