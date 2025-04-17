Gotham FC Opens Three-Match Road Trip at Angel City FC

April 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Fresh off its first victory of the 2025 season, Gotham FC (1-1-2, 5 points) heads west to open a three-match road trip against Angel City FC (2-0-2, 8 points) at BMO Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET, with coverage available on MSG Networks and NWSL+.

NWSL+ will carry the stream, accessible for free via several platforms. For more detail on how to find NWSL+, visit here.

Both clubs enter Friday night's matchup coming off victories in Week 4, with Gotham securing its first win of the season at home against the North Carolina Courage (3-1) and Angel City coming out on top on the road over the Houston Dash (3-1).

This match is the seventh regular-season meeting between the two clubs, with Gotham holding the all-time advantage over Angel City with a 4-1-1 record. The two clubs met three times in 2024 - twice during the regular season and once in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup - with Gotham FC winning all three encounters.

"I know the players are excited," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "I think to get the outcome you want, you need to try and control the process. That's what we focus a lot on in our day-to-day. And here we come tomorrow to play in a fantastic stadium, a fantastic environment, so we are really looking forward to it."

Gotham FC has earned points in both of its road matches this season, drawing on the road against Seattle Reign FC (1-1) and the Houston Dash (0-0). In last year's contest at BMO Stadium against Angel City, Gotham secured a 2-1 victory behind goals from midfielder Rose Lavelle and former Gotham player Delanie Sheehan.

Angel City and Gotham currently sit in fourth and fifth place, respectively, in the NWSL standings. Angel City remains one of three teams still unbeaten in the 2025 season, including a 2-1 victory in its most recent home outing against the Seattle Reign.

Key Points:

The away team has won four of the six all-time regular-season meetings between Angel City FC and Gotham FC, including Gotham winning all three of its visits to Los Angeles.

Gotham FC is unbeaten in nine straight away matches in all competitions (W5 D4), though the last three have all ended in draws (including a penalty shoot-out loss). Only two NWSL teams have recorded double-digit away unbeaten runs in all competitions: North Carolina (15) in 2017-19 and Orlando (12) in 2024.

When scoring first, Gotham FC is undefeated in 2025, with one win and one draw.

Gotham FC ranks third in the NWSL this season in expected goals (5.7). Only the Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit have a higher total.

Gotham FC ranks first in the NWSL in expected goals against this year (2.5).

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.