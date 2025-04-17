Houston Dash Travel to Kansas City for First National TV Match of the Year

April 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash will make their first appearance of the season on national television this Saturday as they travel to CPKC Stadium to face the Kansas City Current at 6:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the match live this Saturday on ION (channel guide), which includes in-studio coverage with Seb Salazar and Kylen Mills.

WHO:

Houston Dash at Kansas City Current

WHEN:

Saturday, April 19 - 6:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

ION: JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden (channel guide)

Global Feed: Lisa Carlin and Marion Crowder

The Dash look to bounce back after a 3-1 loss to Angel City FC at home on April 12. Forward Barbara Olivieri scored her first goal of the season in that match, and she has now scored five goals for the team since the 2024 regular season. Olivieri is the third Dash player to score for the team this season and a total of seven players have contributed to a goal in 2025, that mark is tied for the most in league play this season.

Forward Yazmeen Ryan tallied the assist on Olivieri's goal and that was her first goal contribution for the team this season. Ryan was one of seven players that returned from international duty last week following the first FIFA break of the year.

Defender Katie Lind earned her 150th regular season appearance last Saturday and the team will celebrate the milestone prior to the next home match on April 25 as the Dash host Utah Royals FC. Lind joined the Dash prior to the 2020 campaign and helped the team win the inaugural NWSL Challenge Cup that summer. She also led the team to the postseason for the first time in club history in 2022.

