Utah Royals FC Hosts Chicago Stars FC in Second Consecutive Home Match

April 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (0-3-1, 1 pt, 14th NWSL) return home for a second consecutive week, hosting Chicago Stars FC (1-3-0, 3 pts, 12th NWSL) on Friday, April 18th at 7:30 p.m. MT. A drone show is scheduled to follow the final whistle.

Utah Royals FC remain in search of their first win of the season following a 1-0 loss to Portland Thorns FC last Friday night. Defender Ana María Guzmán made her club and NWSL debut, coming on for Bianca St-Georges in the 70th minute. Despite several key players still sidelined due to injury, the return of Guzmán, Imani Dorsey, and Lauren Flynn has provided a boost as the squad works toward full match fitness. Dorsey has already featured in three matches, earning increased minutes in each consecutive appearance. Both Utah and Chicago have conceded seven goals inside the box so far this season, making the battle to both exploit and protect the 18-yard area a key storyline to watch.

Utah suffered defeats in both matchups against Chicago during the 2024 season. The "Return of Royalty" season opener was played in front of a sellout crowd of 20,370 at America First Field on March 16, ending in a 2-0 loss to Chicago Stars FC. The second meeting took place on May 12 in Chicago, where the Royals fell 3-1. This upcoming match will mark Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets' first time facing Chicago Stars FC. Coenraets' side will aim to capitalize on a Chicago defense that has conceded a league-high ten goals through the first four games.

WATCH LIVE on KMYU with David James & Carla Haslam :: Utah Royals FC vs. Chicago Stars FC | America First Field | 7:00 p.m. MT | KMYU (2.2 over air / 12 satellite / 643 Comcast HD)

WATCH LIVE on NWSL+ with Gary Bailey and Maura Sheridan :: Utah Royals FC vs Chicago Stars FC | America First Field | 7:30 p.m. MT

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 7:00 p.m. MT

Chicago Stars FC earned a first win of the season last Sunday with a road victory over Bay FC, snapping a three-game losing streak to start the 2025 NWSL campaign. The team is currently without USWNT star Mallory Swanson, who remains out on an excused absence. The Stars have leaned heavily on Jameese Joseph, who leads the team in shots on target with six, and Ludmila, who leads the squad with two goals. Chicago is coming off a 2024 season that included a playoff appearance, ultimately falling 4-1 to eventual champions Orlando Pride in the quarterfinals. Club captain and former USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher will be a key figure Utah Royals FC must get past in the pursuit of a first win this season.

Following Friday night's match, Utah will head to Texas for an away fixture against the Houston Dash on April 25. The Royals then return home on May 3 to host Jaedyn Shaw and a winless North Carolina Courage side. Kickoff on May 3 is set for 8:00 p.m. MT and tickets for the match can be found at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

