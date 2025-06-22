Nine URFC Players Called up for International Break

June 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announce that 9 players have been called up to represent their national teams for the upcoming FIFA international match window from June 23 to July 2, 2025, with 5 nations represented.

Goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn and forward Ally Sentnor have been called up by U.S. Women's National Team head coach Emma Hayes for a trio of matches, including a doubleheader against the Republic of Ireland and a marquee clash with continental rival Canada in the Allstate Continental Clásico. Forward Mina Tanaka has received a call-up from Japan, while defender Ana María Guzmán returns to international duty with Colombia as the team prepares for the Copa América Femenina. Defender Janni Thomsen has been named to Denmark's squad for the UEFA Women's EURO 2025. Goalkeeper Mia Justus and defender Lauren Flynn have both been called up to the U.S. U-23 Women's National Team. Forward Aisha Solórzano will join Guatemala for a second consecutive international window, and teenage standout KK Ream will represent the U.S. U-17 Women's National Team.

The U.S. Women's National Team will host three friendlies during this international window, starting with a doubleheader against the Republic of Ireland. The first match is on June 26, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET, and the second on June 29, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET. Both games will air on TNT, truTV, Max, Universo, and Peacock. The team will then travel south to the nation's capital to take on Canada on July 2, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET, broadcast on TBS, Max, Universo, and Peacock.

McGlynn and Sentnor both featured on the USWNT's roster during the previous international window. Sentnor entered the first match against China in the 57th minute and earned a start in the second match against Jamaica, coming off in the 67th minute. She recorded her first multi-goal game for the red, white, and blue, scoring in the 19th and 28th minutes. McGlynn did not see action during the last window but is expected to play a larger role this time around.

Tanaka has received a call-up to Nadeshiko Japan for a fourth consecutive international window. The veteran forward started both matches in the previous window against Brazil. Traveling to the host country of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, Japan fell 3-1 in the first match and 2-1 in the second. Tanaka played the full 90 minutes in both contests. She has made 91 appearances for the national team, scoring an impressive 43 goals during that span.

Guzmán joins la Selección Colombia Femenina in preparation for the Copa América Femenina. As Colombia continues its tournament preparations, the team will face Mexico in a pair of friendlies leading up to the competition. The first match is set for June 27, 2025, followed by the second on July 2, 2025. The 19-year-old defender, who was part of Colombia's squad at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, will look to add to her six international caps and solidify her place on the final Copa América roster.

Thomsen has been selected for Denmark's squad ahead of the UEFA Women's EURO 2025. The 25-year-old will participate in the team's pre-camp in Elsinore, Denmark, from June 23 to 27, before traveling to Switzerland for the tournament. Thomsen will remain with the squad through the conclusion of Denmark's campaign, which could run until as late as July 28, 2025, depending on tournament progression.

Justus and Flynn have both been called up to the 24-player U.S. U-23 Women's National Team roster for the June training camp. Flynn is coming off a pair of appearances with the U-23 squad in friendlies against Germany. She came off the bench in the first match, which the U.S. won, and earned a start in the second match, a narrow loss for the Americans.

Solórzano joins the Guatemala National Team for a second consecutive international window. In the previous window, Guatemala faced Puerto Rico in a pair of friendlies, falling 1-0 in the first match and 2-1 in the second. Solórzano will look to bounce back this time around, as Guatemala prepares to take on Ecuador.

Utah will be represented at the U-17 level by Ream, who has been called up to the U.S. U-17 Girl's National Team, which is set to face Japan in Kansas City on June 28th. The teenager will look to continue her development as she progresses through her rookie season in the NWSL.

During the summer break, Utah Royals FC will face San Diego Wave FC in a home-and-away friendly series. The first match will be played in San Diego on July 12, followed by the return leg at home on July 20. Kickoff for the July 20 match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT.







