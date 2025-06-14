Utah Royals FC Shut Out at Home Against Gotham FC

June 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SANDY, Utah (Saturday) - Utah Royals FC (1-9-2, 5 points, 13th NWSL) were unable to close the gap at home against Gotham FC (4-5-3, 15 points, 8th NWSL) after falling behind early. Despite their efforts, Utah fell short in the comeback attempt, ultimately losing the match 3-0.

Utah Royals FC Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets made one change to his starting XI on Saturday night, bringing in midfielder Dana Foederer in place of Ana Tejada, who was suspended after receiving a second yellow card in last Friday's match in Louisville. The lineup also featured veteran Kate Del Fava, who tied Gunny Jónsdóttir for the club record with 38 consecutive starts.

Utah faced early adversity when Esther González headed Gotham FC into the lead just nine minutes into the match. The early goal placed the home side under immediate pressure, leaving Utah to chase the game from behind for the remainder of the contest.

Although the home side successfully built out from the back and created multiple scoring chances as the first half wore on, the visiting team capitalized on a late breakaway, netting a second goal in first-half stoppage time (45+1') and sending the hosts into the locker room facing a two-goal deficit.

Coenraets made an early substitution in the second half, introducing captain Paige Monaghan in place of Ally Sentnor, who recently notched a brace with the U.S. Women's National Team. Moments after the change, Gotham FC earned a penalty following a foul in the box, converting the spot kick to extend the lead to 3-0.

In the 73rd minute, Gotham FC defender Jess Carter was initially shown a yellow card, which was upgraded to a red after a VAR review confirmed the foul denied a clear goal-scoring opportunity. The decision gave Utah Royals FC a numerical advantage, with the home side playing up a player for the remainder of the match.

In the 96th minute, Gotham FC midfielder Jaelin Howell received a second yellow card, reducing the visiting side to nine players and giving the Royals a two-player advantage for the final moments of the match. Despite generating several promising opportunities in the attacking half, Utah was unable to convert any chances, ultimately falling 3-0 and missing the opportunity to secure three points at home.

Utah Royals FC will remain at home for their Juneteenth celebration match on June 21, welcoming Seattle Reign FC for an afternoon showdown. Kickoff is slated for 3 PM MT. Tickets for the match are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

UTA 0: 3 GFC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

GFC: Esther González (Sarah Schupansky) 9': Schupansky flowed in a flat cross into the box met by an open header from González following a curved break through run into the penalty area.

GFC: Jaelin Howell (Geyse) 45+1': Geyse controlled the ball around midfield before dumping it off to Howell, making a dangerous run in behind the defense to take McGlynn on one-on-one before finishing near post.

GFC: Esther González (Penalty Kick) 58': González fired the penalty kick into the bottom left side netting past a diving McGlynn.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-3-3): Mandy McGlynn; Janni Thomsen (Imani Dorsey 77'), Kate Del Fava ©, Laruen Flynn (Madison Pogarch 64'), Nuria Rábano (Kaleigh Riehl 77'); Claudia Zornoza, Dana Foederer (Mikayla Cluff 77'), Mina Tanaka; Brecken Mozingo, Bianca St. Georges, Ally Sentnor (Paige Monaghan 53')

Subs not used: Mia Justus, KK Ream, Aria Nagai

Head Coach: Jimmy Coenraets

Gotham FC (4-2-3-1): Ann-Katrin Berger (Ryan Campbell 88'); Mandy Freeman ©, Jess Carter, Emily Sonnett, Lilly Reale; Taryn Torres (Sofia Cook 88'), Jaelin Howell; Bruninha (Nealy Martin 61'), Sarah Schupansky (Khyah Harper 80'), Geyse (Rose Lavelle 80'); Esther González

Subs not used: Josefine Hasbo, Mak Whitham, Stella Nyamekye, Emerson Elgin

Head Coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

Stats Summary: UTA / GFC

Possession: 44 / 54

Shots: 6 / 6

Shots on Goal: 3 / 4

Corner Kicks: 1 / 4

Fouls: 13 / 5

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

GFC: Jess Carter (Red card - 76')

GFC: Jaelin Howell (Yellow card - 88')

GFC: Jaelin Howell (Yellow card - 90+6')

GFC: Jaelin Howell (Red card - 90+6')







