Utah Royals FC Resumes NWSL Play against Racing Louisville at Lynn Family Stadium

June 5, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (1-7-2, 5 pts, 13th NWSL) travel to Kentucky to take on Racing Louisville (4-4-2, 14 pts, 8th NWSL) on Friday, June 6, at 5:30 p.m. MT at Lynn Family Stadium.

The Royals enter this matchup following a 3-1 home defeat against reigning champions, Orlando Pride, two weeks ago. Utah conceded an early goal in the 6th minute before leveling the match in the 14th minute, courtesy of Brecken Mozingo's second-ever regular-season goal- making it two goals in two games for the Utah native. Barbra Banda and Orlando responded quickly in the 37th and 38th minutes, with Banda completing a first-half hat trick. URFC was unable to mount a comeback but showed improved defending in the second half, keeping Orlando off the scoresheet.

In the first meeting of the 2024 season, Utah visited Louisville on April 20 and fell 5-1 away from home, with rookie Olivia Griffitts scoring Utah's only goal. In the return fixture on September 28, the Royals came away with a 1-0 home victory, courtesy of an Ana Tejeda goal that went on to win Goal of the Week.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

WATCH LIVE on KMYU with David James and Carla Haslam:: Utah Royals FC vs. Racing Louisville | Lynn Family Stadium | 5:00 p.m. MT | KMYU (2.2 over air / 12 satellite / 643 Comcast HD)

OR

WATCH LIVE on NWSL+ with Maura Sheridan and Kacey White:: Utah Royals FC vs Orlando Pride | America First Field | 5:30 p.m. MT

OR

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 5:00 p.m. MT

Louisville enters this match after a dramatic 3-2 away victory over Angel City. Racing scored in the 23rd, 53rd, and 56th minutes, while conceding goals in the 48th and 68th minutes. Kayla Fischer received a red card in the 67th minute, forcing Racing to play a woman down for over 20 minutes. The win over LA brings Louisville's record to three wins, one draw, and one loss in the last five games, with victories against Houston, Gotham, and Angel City, a draw with Portland, and a loss to Seattle.

Following Friday night's match, Utah Royals FC return home to host the 2023 NWSL champions, Gotham FC, on June 13 for Pride Night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT. Tickets for the match are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.







