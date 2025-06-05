Gotham FC Defender Jess Carter Named to England's 2025 UEFA European Women's Championship Roster

June 5, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC defender Jess Carter has been named to the 23-player roster for the England Women's National Team for the 2025 UEFA European Women's Championship, the English Football Association announced Thursday.

Carter, 27, will be making her second appearance in the prestigious tournament, having helped lead England to the title in the 2022 edition. The Warwick, England, native has earned 44 caps with the senior national team and scored two goals. Most recently, she featured in both of England's final matches in the UEFA Women's Nations League, including a start in the team's 6-0 win over Portugal on May 30.

Carter is one of three National Women's Soccer League players selected to England's Euro 2025 roster, joining Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride) and Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit).

England will open Group D play against France on July 5 (3 p.m. ET), followed by matches against the Netherlands on July 9 (12 p.m. ET) and Wales on July 13 (3 p.m. ET).

Carter was recently part of Gotham FC's historic Concacaf W Champions Cup title run, starting in both the semifinal and final this past May as the club captured the inaugural tournament trophy. The victory secured Gotham's qualification for the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup and the 2028 FIFA Women's Club World Cup.

Since joining Gotham FC, Carter has started all 19 of her NWSL regular-season appearances, logging 1,549 minutes on the backline.







