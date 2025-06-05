What to Watch for as Racing Hosts the Utah Royals

On Friday night, Racing Louisville FC will have the chance to do something it has never done before - win four games out of five - when hosting the Utah Royals at 7:30 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium.

Off to the best 10-game start in club history, Racing (4-4-2, 14 points) has already reached two milestones this campaign: the most away victories (3) in a single season, and the most away points (10) in a single season. A victory Friday would mark the most successful five-game stretch for a club that began play in 2021.

That chance will come against the struggling Utah Royals (1-7-2, 5 points). The second-year club sits second from the bottom in the NWSL standings, ahead of only the Chicago Stars. The Royals' lone win came against Chicago, and they also earned a point against both Bay FC and the Washington Spirit.

Coach Jimmy Coenraets' group has scored eight goals this season and conceded 19, a goal differential of -11; both are the second-worst mark in the league. Racing's 12 goals scored, 16 goals conceded and -4 goal differential place Louisville nearer the middle of the pack.

Racing has won three of its last four games sparked by inspired play from Taylor Flint, Savannah DeMelo and Jordyn Bloomer, among others. Flint is among the league leaders in interceptions (1st), aerial duels (1st) and tackles (3rd). DeMelo has a goal contribution in four of Racing's last five games. Bloomer has started Racing's last four games, boasting the best save percentage in the NWSL with 17 saves on 21 shots (85.7%).

The game will feature two of the country's brightest young stars. Utah is led by Ally Sentnor, a second-year, 21-year-old forward who leads the Royals with two goals. Louisville second-year standout Emma Sears, at 24, is just one goal away from tying Louisville's NWSL regular season scoring record. Both players earned caps with the United States Women's National Team last week, with Sentnor scoring twice against Jamaica.

Friday is Racing Louisville's Pride Night, a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. The first 1,000 fans in the gates will receive a cross-body bag giveaway, while a ticket to the game gives fans free admission to the official after party at Play Louisville (1101 E. Washington St.). For tickets and more information visit RacingLouFC.com/pride.

The match will be streamed on the free NWSL+ app or via plus.nwslsoccer.com as well as Paramount+. Fans can also listen to the match on Sports Talk 790AM or 790louisville.com.

"We've started to build an identity": Racing Louisville's recent run of success comes as the team's playing style has become more distinct. In the NWSL, Racing Louisville has the fewest total touches of the ball, including the fewest touches in the defensive penalty area, but fourth-most touches in the opponents penalty area. "We are really just trying to high press teams, put them under a lot of pressure," defender Ellie Jean said. "We're playing closer to the opponents goal which is allowing us to score." Overall, Racing is fifth in the league in expected goals.

Reporting for (international) duty: Four Racing players joined for their respective national teams over last week's FIFA break. Emma Sears joined the USWNT camp for a pair of friendlies and saw 33 minutes of action off the bench against China PR. Janine Sonis had four assists in a 4-1 Canada win over Haiti. Ary Borges joined Brazil for a pair of friendlies, with a stoppage-time cameo against Japan on Tuesday. Ángela Barón was an unused substitute in a pair of Colombia friendlies against South Korea.

Ary's return: Racing's Ary Borges will be available for selection for the first time since Louisville's 3-3 draw at Portland on April 27 after serving a suspension. Borges spent the international break with the Brazilian national team for a pair of friendlies with Japan.

Switching locker rooms: Goalkeeper Cristina Roque was traded from Utah to Louisville this week for $50,000 in allocation funds. The 23-year-old second-year pro has made one career NWSL regular season appearance - for Utah against Louisville last September in a 1-0 victory for the Royals. The Puerto Rico international was an All-American at Florida State prior to her third-round selection by Utah in the 2024 draft. She won two national championships and an ACC Goalkeeper of the Year award for the Seminoles.

Series history: The series between Racing and Utah sits at one win apiece, though Racing's victory last May was certainly the more emphatic of the two. Louisville defeated Utah 5-1 at Lynn Family Stadium in April of 2024. The victory marked the largest margin of victory in club history and the most goals scored in a single game. Utah got revenge in September, with a 1-0 home win of its own.







