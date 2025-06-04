Racing Acquires Goalkeeper Roque in Deal with Utah

June 4, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC has acquired goalkeeper Cristina Roque in a trade with the Utah Royals for $50,000 in allocation funds.

Additionally, Roque and the club have agreed to a new contract through the 2026 season with an option for 2027. Other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 23-year-old is in her second professional season after being drafted in the third round, 33rd overall, by Utah in 2024, the second goalkeeper to be selected in the draft. She's made one NWSL regular season appearance in her career, a 1-0 win against Racing Louisville in September 2024. Roque made two saves in the game, earning a clean sheet against her future club.

Roque also started twice in the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, helping Utah win its group.

"I'm really excited to add Cristina to our goalkeeping group. She's not only tremendous goalkeeper, but she's exactly the type of person we want here at Racing," Racing Louisville goalkeeper coach Sergio Gonzalez said. "She's an unbelievable teammate and is constantly making the others around her better. I'm very excited to see what the future holds here for Cristina."

Born in Florida, Roque represents Puerto Rico internationally. She's earned four caps for her nation and was included in the Puerto Rico squad for a pair of friendlies against Guatemala during the most recent international window.

"I'm excited for this next chapter with Racing and can't wait to get started with the group," Roque said. "I'm incredibly thankful for the opportunity and ready to contribute in any way I can. Thank you Utah for the support, the memories, and the incredible people. I'll always be grateful for my time there."

Prior to becoming a professional, Roque played for NCAA power Florida State where she was won two national championships, four Atlantic Coast Conference titles, earned multiple All-American nods and won ACC Goalkeeper of the Year in 2022. Roque made 67 appearances for the Seminoles, finishing with a record of 59-2-6, and ended her career as the FSU all-time record holder in both wins and shutouts in the NCAA Tournament. She started every game of FSU's undefeated 2023 national championship season and also led FSU to an NCAA runner-up finish in 2021.

Roque joins a group of Racing Louisville goalkeepers that have been hit by injury. Katie Lund and Olivia Sekany are on the season-ending injury list. Jordyn Bloomer and Maddy Anderson remain healthy, while Madison White is on loan with Dallas Trinity of the USL Super League.







