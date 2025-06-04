Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Seattle Reign FC

June 4, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (6-2-2, 20 points) returns to Snapdragon Stadium on Friday, June 6 to host the Seattle Reign FC (4-4-2, 14 points). Kick off is set for 7:00 p.m. PT with tickets available for purchase here and the match will be broadcast on Prime Video.

Entering this weekend's matchup between the Wave and the Reign, San Diego has only secured one win over Seattle in 11 all-time meetings. The first victory for Wave FC came on March 29, 2024 when the team found the only goal of the night in the 98th minute from former midfielder Emily van Egmond. The two sides met once again during the 2024 season in a 2-1 loss to the Reign on May 3. Forward Kyra Carusa gave San Diego an early lead in the 11th minute of the match when she hit a first-time shot that bounced off the post, falling to her feet again for her to secure the rebound shot and opening goal. Seattle would equalize in the 34th minute by former forward Bethany Balcer who intercepted a ball by Kailen Sheridan and scored on the empty net. It would be Veronica Latsko who earned the Reign an 89th minute game-winning goal by directing a header towards the far post for the win.

Last Time Out

San Diego is on a Club-best six game unbeaten streak ahead of Friday's contest. The team has 13 different goal scorers, the most of any team in the NWSL, and in the Club's last match against the North Carolina Courage, the team scored five goals, setting an additional Club record. In that 5-2 win over the Courage on May 25, nine of the 14 players who featured in the match contributed to a goal which was the most for any team in a single match in league history. Wave FC forward Adriana Leon scored two goals in the match, securing her first brace for San Diego, while Perle Morroni and Kristen McNabb scored their first goals of the 2025 season.

Seattle is coming off a 2-1 loss to the Washington Spirit from their last match on May 23. The Spirit found the first goal of the night when a cross into the box from defender Casey Krueger was placed directly in front of the goal for Croix Bethune to direct towards goal first-time, leading it to ultimately deflect off the body of Seattle's Shea Holmes into the net. Despite the own goal, Holmes fought right back to level the match, finding her first professional goal just six minutes later when a ball was miscleared by the Washington defense, leaving it to Holmes to take a touch and target her shot on goal. The Spirit got on the board once more as Gift Monday played a perfectly placed ball in for Ashley Hatch who was waiting in front of the goal to tap in for the game-winner in the 35 minute.

Players to Watch

The Wave's Adriana Leon scored her second and third goals of the year in the last match against North Carolina which led to an NWSL Player of the Week and Goal of the Week award. The forward is now tied as San Diego's leading goal scorer alongside Kimmi Ascanio this season. The Canadian international signed with the Wave in February of 2025 and has since played in every match this season, scoring three goals and recording one assist.

Seattle has seven different goal scorers on their team this season including one from 18-year-old Jordyn Bugg. Bugg, a San Diego native, has totaled 1,391 regular-season minutes for the Reign, including playing 896 of a possible 900 minutes this season. The teenager scored her first professional goal for Seattle on March 22 when the ball was cleared out to the half field and Bugg intercepted it, took a touch and then fired a strike passed a diving Casey Murphy, helping her earn a spot on the NWSL's Best XI of March.

How to Watch

