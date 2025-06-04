URFC Goalkeeper Cristina Roque Traded to Racing Louisville FC

June 4, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC today announced that goalkeeper Cristina Roque has been traded to Racing Louisville FC in exchange for $50,000 in allocation money. The club thanks Roque for her contributions during the Return of Royalty and wishes her all the best in her future endeavors.

Roque joined the Royals after being selected in the third round (33rd overall) of the 2024 NWSL Draft out of Florida State University, where she was the second goalkeeper chosen. At FSU, she appeared in 67 matches and recorded a goals-against average of just 0.67. She finished her collegiate career with 59 wins, six draws, and only two losses, and left as the Seminoles' all-time leader in both NCAA Tournament wins and shutouts.

"We are grateful for the professionalism and good energy that Cristina brought to our locker room. When we selected her in the draft, we knew we were getting both a quality person as well as a quality goalkeeper. Playing opportunities for goalkeepers is extremely tough in this league and being able to give Cristina this opportunity to help her continue with her development was the main reason for this decision. We wish her the best of luck as she pursues this new opportunity." said Sporting Director Kelly Cousins.

Roque made her single appearance professional debut on September 28, 2024, against Racing Louisville in Sandy. Called into action shortly before kickoff after Mandy McGlynn suffered an injury during warmups, Roque stepped up confidently, made two saves, and secured a clean sheet in a 1-0 win for the Royals.







