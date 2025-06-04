Houston Dash Sign Forward Messiah Bright to Contract Extension

June 4, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash and forward Messiah Bright agreed to a contract extension through the 2026 season with a team option for the 2027 season, the team announced today.

"We are thrilled to have Messiah continue her career in Houston and her commitment to both the team and our vision was evident as we navigated this process," President of Women's Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano said. "Messiah brings a fearless mindset and a hunger to grow, which fits perfectly with the culture we're building in Houston. We've felt her impact both on-and-off the field this season and we look forward to watching her continue to grow both as a player and individual."

Houston acquired the 25-year-old in a trade with Angel City FC on Jan. 27. She recently scored the equalizer in Houston's 2-2 draw with Bay FC at home on May 24. Bright has appeared in 10 games for the Dash this season and she is one of 10 new additions to the team for the current campaign.

"I'm ecstatic to sign a new contract with the Dash and help the team continue to build a new identity," said Bright. "As an individual, I've felt supported by my teammates, our staff and the fans from the first day and I am grateful for their support. I'm excited about the direction we're heading, and I'm committed to doing everything I can to help us reach our goals."

The forward appeared in 21 regular season games last year for Angel City and made history by scoring the team's first-ever hat trick in a 7-0 friendly win over LIGA MX Femenil side Juarez FC on Aug. 18.

In her rookie season with Orlando Pride, Bright netted seven goals across all competitions and she was named a finalist for the NWSL Rookie of the Year award. She was named both the Player of the Month and Rookie of the Month in Aug. 2023. Since making her NWSL debut in 2023, the forward has appeared in 53 regular season games, recording eight goals and one assist.

The Dash return to league play on June 7 following the FIFA international break as they travel to Orlando. The team returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, June 13 as they host the San Diego Wave for Pride Night. Tickets for that match are available on SeatGeek.







