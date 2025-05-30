Houston Dash Transfer Forward Diana Ordóñez to Tigres UANL Femenil

May 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash transferred forward Diana Ordóñez to Tigres UANL Femenil for an undisclosed transfer fee, both teams announced today. Ordóñez appeared in 44 games for the team in the regular season and scored eight goals. She scored an additional two goals for the Dash last year in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil.

"We're grateful for everything Diana brought to the organization - her commitment, professionalism and presence both on and off the field," President of Women's Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano said. "We wish her nothing but success moving forward as she transitions to a new chapter that will facilitate new opportunities for her personal and professional development."

The team acquired the Mexican international following a trade with the North Carolina Courage prior to the 2023 NWSL Draft. Ordóñez scored 11 goals for the Courage in her rookie season. The Courage drafted Ordóñez with the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft.

"I'm incredibly thankful for my time with the Houston Dash and the NWSL. The city of Houston, its community and my teammates have meant so much to me," Ordóñez said. "Debuting as a professional in this country has been a dream come true, and I am grateful for every experience. I'm looking forward to what lies ahead."

Ordóñez played college soccer at the University of Virginia and finished with 62 appearances. She scored 45 goals for the Cavaliers throughout her career and that was the third highest mark in program history.

At the international level, Ordóñez competes for the Mexican Women's National Team. She scored in her debut on April 9, 2022, in a victory over Anguilla. More recently, she helped Mexico reach the semifinals of the inaugural Concacaf W Gold Cup in 2024.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.