NWSL Announces New Kickoff Time for Houston Dash vs Bay FC

May 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The National Women's Soccer League announced today that kickoff for the Houston Dash match versus Bay FC scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, May 24, has been moved to 7:00 p.m. CT due to the high temperatures anticipated throughout the afternoon.

The decision was made by the NWSL in consultation with both teams. While the forecast remains safe for spectators, the schedule was adjusted to ensure the well-being of all players and officials. Gates at Shell Energy Stadium will now open at 6:00 p.m. CT for the match.







