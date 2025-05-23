Houston Dash Close Homestand on Saturday against Bay FC

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash close a two-game homestand at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 24 against Bay FC. The organization will also celebrate its annual Kids Day on Saturday with a variety of activations and games for children throughout the concourse. For additional information about Kids Day, click HERE.

The Dash look to split a two-game homestand following a loss to Portland Thorns FC last Friday. Forward Michelle Alozie forced an own goal to prevent a shutout at home and the team has now scored in four consecutive games, its longest streak of the campaign. This is the final match prior to the upcoming FIFA break and eight Houston Dash players will depart for national team duty following Saturday's game against Bay FC.

Alozie is among the eight players departing for national team duty and will join Nigeria for a pair of friendlies against Cameroon. Defender Avery Patterson will join the U.S. Women's National Team for two friendlies, including a match against her teammate Kiki Van Zanten and Jamaica on June 3. Bárbara Olivieri will join Venezuela for two friendlies against New Zealand in Europe. Forward Diana Ordóñez was named to the Mexican Women's National Team roster for two friendlies against Uruguay. Evelina Duljan will join the U-23 Swedish Women's National Team for friendlies against Spain and Italy during this FIFA window. Sarah Puntigam will join Austria and Ramona Bachmann will join Switzerland for a pair of UEFA Women's Nations League matches.

Houston has played six of their nine games at home to start the season. The team will look to secure key points at home prior to a heavy stretch of road games in the second half of the season. The team will play five of their first seven games away from home following the break in June.

The regular season series was split in 2024 with each team winning on the road. Both matches featured five-goal thrillers with each match finishing 3-2 in favor of the visiting squad. Olivieri and Patterson scored for the Dash in the last meeting at Shell Energy Stadium on Nov. 2.

Bay FC snapped a three-game winless streak last Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Angel City FC at home. Penelope Hocking and Caroline Conti tallied for Bay FC as they earned their third victory of the season. Conti leads the team in goal contributions with four this season following two goals and two assists.

The Dash will visit San Jose on Aug. 2 for the second meeting of the regular season.

The Dash will return to league play on June 7 as they travel to Florida to face the Orlando Pride. The team will return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, June 13 for Pride Night against San Diego Wave FC. Tickets for that match are available on SeatGeek.







