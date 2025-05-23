Gotham FC Faces Tigres UANL for Concacaf W Champions Cup Title

May 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







MONTERREY, Mexico - Gotham FC has the chance to win its first continental trophy when it takes on Tigres UANL in the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup final on Saturday at the famous Estadio Universitario.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET, with English-language coverage available on Paramount+ and Spanish-language coverage on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

Gotham FC delivered a convincing performance in Wednesday's semifinal, defeating Liga MX Femenil side Club América, 3-1. Three first-half goals - including forward Midge Purce's first for the club since Oct. 15, 2023 - secured a spot in the final. Club América's Irene Guerrero pulled one back in the 38th minute, but it wasn't enough to spark a comeback for the Liga MXF Torneo Clausura champions.

This is Gotham FC's third final in a major competition since 2023, with the club seeking its second major trophy after winning the NWSL title that season.

Entering the final, Gotham FC has yet to lose to Liga MX Femenil competition, posting a record of 2-0-2, scoring 10 goals and conceding five.

Saturday's matchup will mark the second meeting between Gotham FC and Tigres UANL in the Concacaf W Champions Cup. The two sides previously faced off last fall in the group stage, playing to a 4-4 draw on Oct. 16. Six of the eight goals were scored in the first half, including one from forward Esther González in the 21st minute. Gotham was the only team Tigres failed to defeat during group play.

Tigres advanced to the final after defeating Portland Thorns FC, 2-0, with two first-half goals from Aaliyah Farmer and former NWSL star Thembi Kgatlana.

The winner of Saturday's match will clinch a spot in the new FIFA Women's Champions Cup in 2026 and the first FIFA Women's Club World Cup in 2028.

Key Points:

Gotham FC's four goals against Tigres UANL in their first meeting marked the most goals the club has scored against any Liga MX Femenil opponent.

Gotham FC has reached a final in each of the last three seasons, advancing to the NWSL championship in 2023 and the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup final in 2024.

Forward Esther González is joint-leader in the Concacaf W Champions Cup in shots (18), tying Club América's Sarah Luebbert.

Gotham FC has completed 1,795 successful passes in the competition, surpassing Tigres's total of 1,523. Gotham also holds the edge in passing accuracy, with an 81% success rate compared to Tigres's 78.1%.

Gotham FC has conceded just five goals through the tournament, recording three clean sheets. Tigres has allowed six goals and posted two clean sheets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.