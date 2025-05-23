What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Play at Utah Royals on Friday Night

May 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando Pride (5-3-1, 16 points) at Utah Royals (1-6-2, 5 points)

When: Friday, May 23, 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: America First Field, Sandy, UT

TV: Watch on NWSL+ and Fan Duel Sports Network

As the Pride take on the Royals in Utah, here are five things to watch for:

We Will Never Be Royal(s)

Orlando Pride won both meetings with the Royals during the 2024 season, earning a 1-0 victory in Utah in April and a 6-0 home win in June. The 1-0 win in Utah kickstarted what would turn out to be an NWSL record for most consecutive wins in a row with eight. The plus-seven goal difference over the two meetings in 2024 was Orlando's largest against any opponent in a single regular season.

It Don't Run in Our Blood

Orlando Pride has lost three of its last five regular season matches after losing only twice during the entire 2024 regular season. The Pride have failed to score in all three of those defeats, equaling their total number of goalless games from all of 2024.

Let Me Be Your Ruler

Kylie Nadaner has completed 204 of 215 passes over her last two regular-season matches. Nadaner is the second player since Opta began detailed data collection of the NWSL in 2016 to complete 200 or more passes over a span of two matches. The only other player is Kaleigh Kurtz in September-October 2023.

You Can Call Me Queen Bee (or GOAT)

In the 69th minute of the Pride's last match against the Kansas City Current, Brazilian international and Orlando Pride captain Marta became the 16th player in NWSL history to hit 10,000 regular season minutes with one club. In her eight-year career with Orlando, Marta has made 138 appearances for the Pride while also scoring 45 goals and providing 20 assists across all competitions, all of which leads the club all time.

Let Me Live That (International) Fantasy

After the match against the Royals, the NWSL will enter an international break. The Pride saw multiple players get called to their respective countries, including two first senior team call-ups. Kerry Abello received her first call-up to the senior USWNT for a pair of upcoming friendlies where she will also be joined by fellow defender Emily Sams. Zara Chavoshi also earned her first senior team call-up, getting the nod from Canada. Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse will head out to represent England, while Marta and Angelina will represent Brazil in the upcoming window. The Pride's three Zambian internationals in Barbra Banda, Grace Chanda, and Prisca Chilufya will all set off to Zambia's camp during this window as well.

Milestone Tracker

Marta is one assist away from 20 in her regular season career.

Defender Kylie Nadaner is two appearances away from 100, becoming just the second player in Pride history to achieve the mark.







