What to Watch for as Racing Visits Angel City FC

May 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville FC pregame talk

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Racing Louisville FC pregame talk(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

In the words of American rock band Fun., and also Racing Louisville FC head coach Bev Yanez, it's time to "carry on." That's exactly what Racing Louisville FC will do following a setback last time out as it heads west for a 10 p.m. Saturday showdown with Angel City FC at BMO Stadium.

Louisville saw its two-match winning streak snapped last weekend by Seattle Reign FC as the home side dominated across nearly every statistical category, except the most important - goals.

The Reign's rookie standout Maddie Dahlien netted the only goal while Racing fired just one of its 20 shots on frame, resulting in a 1-0 final score.

The Seattle defeat, accompanied by results elsewhere last weekend, saw Racing drop to 11th place with a 3-4-2 record. Nevertheless, the club's 11 points leave it just one point behind Gotham FC in eighth position and three points behind the Reign and ACFC, currently in sixth and seventh, respectively.

Last week marked the first time this season and the fourth instance over the last three seasons where Louisville has registered one or fewer shots on goal. However, this weekend could be the optimal time to convert some of those chances. Angel City has conceded 16 goals, tied for the second most in the league.

Angel City is currently under the interim leadership of former Houston Dash head coach Sam Laity until Bayern's Alexander Straus officially assumes the role permanently on June 1. The team had its own two-game winning streak come to an end in Week 9, falling 2-0 away to California rivals Bay FC.

Laity's team was held scoreless for just the second game this season at Bay after scoring eight combined goals in its previous three contests. Four of those came in a thrilling triumph over the Washington Spirit, this year's Challenge Cup winners.

ACFC, the youngest team in the NWSL, is tied for the second most potent attack per 90 minutes. It's ranked behind only the league-leading Kansas City Current with 1.67 goals on average through nine games.

Follow along...

The game will be broadcast live on ION. Viewers can search for their local channel number by typing their zip code here. ION is also available on numerous streaming platforms, including Tubi and YouTube TV. Fans can listen to the game on Talk Radio 1080 AM or online at talkradio1080.iheart.com.

For the starting lineup and in-game updates, follow @RacingLouFC on Twitter and Racing Louisville FC on Facebook. You can also find us at @racinglouisvillefc on Instagram.

Story lines...

Ring, ring: Ahead of an international break at the end of the month, three of Louisville's own have been called up to rep their respective nations' colors. Winger Emma Sears earned a call-up to her fifth U.S. Women's National Team roster Tuesday. Sears, one of the seven forwards on Emma Hayes' 24-player roster, will represent her country for the next two international friendlies - May 31 versus China PR and June 3 against Jamaica. Ary Borges received the nod for Brazil as a replacement player, joining Arthur Elias' team for two matchups with Japan. Janine Sonis will join Canada for friendlies against Haiti.

Special, special talent: Despite the defeat last week, midfielder Taylor Flint once again pieced together another exceptional midfield performance. Her impact is felt on both ends, even with her role shifting to being more of a deep-lying asset last year. Flint led the team in chances created (4) and duels won (10), while also nearly netting a leaping header to equalize the contest in the second half. It was just the second time in her entire NWSL career that Flint managed to total four chances created in a match.

(W)right up there: Racing's captain Arin Wright is on the brink of an impressive career milestone. If the 32-year-old plays 58 minutes Saturday night, she'll become just the 13th player in league history to reach 15,000 NWSL regular season career minutes. Wright, a Kentuckian, is still one of the two Louisville players to play a part in every match so far this campaign. Her consistency in defense continues to shine, leading the team in pass completion percentage (79.7%) and total clearances (49).

Flipping the script: We're not even 10 games through the season and Louisville has already surpassed its road wins mark from all of 2024. Following a loss at Bay FC on March 22, Racing has gone unbeaten in its last three matches away from Lynn Family Stadium. That run includes wins where the team battled weather delays at Chicago and Houston. Louisville also ranks in the league's top four in expected goals away from home at 6.9 through five games.

Even Steven: Nothing has separated Racing and ACFC across six matches. Each has registered two wins, two defeats and a pair of draws since the California club came into the league in 2022. Last year produced a winner in both contests, with Louisville coming back from one goal down to take the most recent encounter in September 2024 by a 2-1 score at Lynn Family Stadium. Angel City captured the last meeting in L.A., using an 85th minute winner from Sydney Leroux to take all three points in a five-goal thriller.

Youthful one-two punch: Angel City's potent attack, which has scored 15 goals in nine games, is spearheaded by two U-23 stars: Alyssa Thompson and rookie Riley Tiernan. The duo has combined for 12 goal contributions, with Tiernan leading the side on five goals. Thompson and Tiernan are two of the NWSL's six players to register at least six goals and assists in 2025. Three of the club's last six goals have come from either of the youngsters. ACFC added even more firepower up front over the week, bringing in Icelandic forward Sveindís Jónsdóttir on a deal through 2027.

About Racing Louisville FC: A 2021 expansion addition to the National Women's Soccer League, Racing Louisville remains a young club in what's arguably the world's toughest women's soccer circuit. Racing both rosters and routinely faces up against national team talents as a result. The club calls home Lynn Family Stadium - opened in 2020 in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood - and operates daily out of the nearby Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center, sharing the facility with the USL Championship side Louisville City FC.

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.