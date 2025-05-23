Road Match against Chicago Stars FC up Next for Kansas City Current

May 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - Maintaining its spot at the top of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) table for the fifth consecutive week is the Kansas City Current (7-0-2, 21 pts., 1st place) which continues its three-match road swing this Saturday. The Current will pay a visit to Bridgeview, Ill., to take on Chicago Stars FC at SeatGeek Stadium with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

The match will be broadcast on ION with JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden on the call as well as on the World Feed with Matt Pedersen and McCall Zerboni calling the match. The action will also simulcast locally on KMCI, 38 the Spot and Dave Borchardt and Jake Yadrich will have the action on 90.9 The Bridge. Fans can also tune in to hear the match in English, Spanish or Portuguese on the KC Current App.

TOP OF THE TABLE

Kansas City remains at the top of the NWSL table for the fifth week in a row with 21 points behind a 7-2-0 record. Prior to April 21, the last time the club was No. 1 was June 2024 at the end of Week 15, a spot it held for one week. With its 21 points heading into Week Ten, Kansas City is now the sixth team in NWSL history to collect 20 or more points through nine matches of a season. The Current, who also had 21 points at this stage last season, are the only team in NWSL history to reach the 20-point mark in nine or fewer matches multiple times. Additionally, the club is 15-3-2 in its last 20 games across all competitions.

GOALS GALORE

The Current have scored 19 goals across nine matches in 2025. Thirteen of those goals have been in the first half with seven of those coming in the opening 25 minutes. Kansas City has scored first in 12 of its last 13 regular season contests since Oct. 5, 2024. Since the start of the 2024 season, the Current have 16 regular season wins by 2+ goals, four more than any other team in that time (Washington - 12). A pair of Kansas City forwards have also scored two of the three fastest goals in the NWSL this year: Bia Zaneratto (3' vs. Bay FC) and Temwa Chawinga (4' vs. Portland).

SHE'S A KEEPER

Lorena is the first goalkeeper in NWSL history to have gone 5-0-0 in her first five NWSL appearances. Her five clean sheets through her first nine starts are tied for the most by a goalkeeper in NWSL history through their first nine appearances. Her five shutouts also match the single-season Kansas City Current club record and is tied for the second-most career shutouts in club history. Lorena's four straight clean sheets from March 22 to April 19 were also a new franchise record. She had gone 401 minutes without allowing a goal earlier this season, setting a new club record.

The Brazilian netminder has a league-leading five clean sheets heading into Week Ten of the 2025 NWSL season. Her .813 save percentage ranks first among league goalkeepers who have started every match this season. Lorena is one of three Current players who have logged every minute of the 2025 campaign.

RECORD BREAKER

No stranger to breaking records, forward Temwa Chawinga's latest instance of rewriting the NWSL record book came on May 16 in a 1-0 win against the Orlando Pride. Her 52nd-minute strike marked her 25th regular season goal. She needed just 34 games to score 25 regular season goals, six fewer than any other player in NWSL history (Kim Little - 40 matches). She also became the 18th player in NWSL history - and first in Kansas City Current history - to record 25 or more goals for one club.

Chawinga's tally in Orlando last weekend also set a new club record for eight regular season game-winning goals. That is the most of any NWSL player since the start of the 2024 season. Eleven of her 29 goals across all competitions have been match-winners, more than any other player for an NWSL team since she joined the Current last season. The 2024 NWSL MVP and Golden Boot winner is currently tied for second in the league with five goals, having also dished out one assist.

UNSUNG HERO

After becoming the 12th player in NWSL history to reach 15,000 minutes played, more history is on the horizon for midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo. She is one assist away from sharing a piece of the NWSL regular season assist record. With 30, she is currently one behind Lynn Biyendolo, Sophia Huerta and Jess McDonald who co-own the record with 31. DiBernardo also owns the Kansas City Current club record for NWSL regular season assists with eight.

DiBernardo is also one shy of 400 regular season corner kicks. She will become the first player in NWSL regular season history to take 400 corner kicks as she surpassed Megan Rapinoe (retired, 389) in Week Six. A veteran of the league, DiBernardo is two games away from reaching 200 regular season appearances. She is on track to become the fifth player - and the second youngest player - in NWSL history to reach that milestone.

GOT THE CALL-UP

Several Kansas City Current players will be in action next week during the FIFA international window from May 26 to June 3. Goalkeeper Lorena will play with the Brazilian National Team for two games against Japan in her native Brazil in preparation for the Copa América later this summer. Forward Nichelle Prince will be in Canada with the Canadian National Team for a pair of matches against Haiti.

Representing the United States for matches with China PR and Jamaica will be forward Michelle Cooper along with midfielders Claire Hutton and Lo'eau LaBonta. LaBonta, who joined the professional ranks in 2015, earned her first U.S. Women's National Team call-up. If the 32-year-old LaBonta plays in either of the friendlies, she will become the oldest player to debut for the USWNT in its 40-year history.

Also reporting for international duty will be forward Mary Long and defender Katie Scott, who were called up by the U.S. Under-20 National Team to compete at the 2025 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Alajuela, Costa Rica, from May 29 to June 8. The USA will play in Group A alongside Guyana, Puerto Rico and host Costa Rica. The 2025 Concacaf Championship will serve as the qualifier for the expanded 2026 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas City midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta - Kansas City's captain, who is one of three Current players who have played every minute this season, has recorded three goals and one assist. She has been part of 27 straight starting lineups, one shy of the club record. She has also played in 30 straight games which is tied for third in franchise history. She solidified herself among the league's all-time greats from the penalty spot on April 19 when she moved up to No. 3 in NWSL history for most regular season penalties scored with 12.

Chicago midfielder Bea Franklin - Franklin is one of three players on Chicago's roster who has played every minute of every game thus far, also dishing out one assist. She won five of six aerial duels against North Carolina in Chicago's last outing on Saturday while winning possession a team-high eight times. Over the last five matchdays since April 18, Franklin ranks third in the NWSL in aerial duels won (20) and is tied for seventh in possessions won (33). Having played her collegiate career at Arkansas, Franklin was Chicago's third-round draft pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft.

