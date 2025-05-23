Nine San Diego Wave FC Players Called up for May, June FIFA International Window

SAN DIEGO - Nine San Diego Wave FC players have been called up to represent their national teams during FIFA's May/June international window.

Defender Hanna Lundkvist (Sweden) and forwards Kyra Carusa (Republic of Ireland) and Delphine Cascarino (France) will compete in the final matches of the UEFA Nations League group stage. Lundkvist and Sweden, currently first in Group A4, will face Italy and Denmark. Carusa and Ireland, second in Group B2 with three wins in four matches, will take on Turkey and Slovenia. Cascarino and France, positioned first in Group A2, will play matches against Switzerland and Iceland. Lundkvist has earned 21 caps since her 2023 debut. Carusa has scored 10 goals in 33 appearances for Ireland, including a recent contribution in a 4-0 win over Greece. Cascarino, a longtime attacker for the French, has tallied 14 goals in 74 appearances since 2016.

Midfielder Gia Corley and defender Kennedy Wesley will face off in two U-23 friendlies between Germany and the United States. Corley recently helped Germany win the Women's U-23 European Friendly Championship, scoring in a 3-0 win over the Netherlands. Wesley, returning to the U.S. Youth National Team system for the first time in her pro career, previously featured at the U-17 and U-20 levels, including being a member of the U.S. team that won the 2020 Concacaf Championship.

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Adriana Leon will represent Canada in two friendlies against Haiti. Sheridan has 58 caps and 31 clean sheets for Canada, while Leon leads all active Canadian players in career international goals (41).

Forward María Sánchez will join the Mexican Women's National Team for two upcoming friendlies against Uruguay. As a recent captain for the team Sánchez has made over 70 appearances and continues to play a central role since her debut in 2015.

San Diego's newest signing, Daniela Arias, will represent Colombia in a pair of friendlies against South Korea. Arias, who joined the Club in March, has more than 50 caps and has played in the 2024 Paris Olympics, the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, and the 2019 Pan American Games, where she helped Colombia win gold.

International Schedule

Colombia vs. South Korea

Friday, May 30 at 3 a.m PT

Sweden vs. Italy

Friday, May 30 at 9:20 a.m. PT

United States U-23 vs. Germany U-23

Friday, May 30 at 9:30 a.m. PT

Republic of Ireland vs. Turkey

Friday, May 30 at 10 a.m. PT

France vs. Switzerland

Friday, May 30 at 12:10 p.m. PT

Mexico vs. Uruguay

Friday, May 30 at 6 p.m. PT

Canada vs. Haiti

Saturday, May 31 at 11 a.m. PT

Colombia vs. South Korea

Monday, June 2 at 3 a.m. PT

United States U-23 vs. Germany U-23

Monday, June 2 at 9:30 a.m. PT

Republic of Ireland vs. Slovenia

Tuesday, June 3 at 10 a.m. PT

Sweden vs. Denmark

Tuesday, June 3 at 10:30 a.m. PT

France vs. Iceland

Tuesday, June 3 at 11 a.m. PT

Canada vs. Haiti

Tuesday, June 3 at 4:30 p.m. PT

Mexico vs. Uruguay

Tuesday, June 3 at 6 p.m. PT







