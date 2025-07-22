San Diego Wave FC Loan Defender Sintia Cabezas to Spanish Club
July 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC today announced the Club has loaned defender Sintia Cabezas to Levante Unión Deportiva Femenina through the 2026 Liga F season. Cabezas signed with San Diego in January 2025 and was loaned to Lexington SC of the USL Super League where she made five appearances.
Before signing with the Wave, Cabezas played professionally with América de Cali in Colombia's first division and competed with Colombia's U-20 National Team at the 2024 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
Check out the San Diego Wave FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 22, 2025
- Gotham FC Takes over the Euros - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- San Diego Wave FC Loan Defender Sintia Cabezas to Spanish Club - San Diego Wave FC
- Bay FC Teams up with Hello Kitty® for Exclusive Bucket Hat Giveaway against Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds - Bay FC
- Angel City Football Club Signs German Defender Sara Doorsoun Through 2026 - Angel City FC
- Introducing: Denver Summit FC - Denver Summit FC
- Washington Spirit and Diageo Partner to Champion Responsibility, Education, and Community Impact - Washington Spirit
- Houston Dash Sign Forward Clarissa Larisey from Crystal Palace FC - Houston Dash
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- San Diego Wave FC Loan Defender Sintia Cabezas to Spanish Club
- Wave FC Players Make International Impact at UEFA Women's EUROs
- San Diego Wave FC Community Relations June Spotlight
- San Diego Wave FC Defeat Utah Royals X-X in Friendly Match
- San Diego Wave FC Sign Three National Team Replacement Players for July Exhibition Matches