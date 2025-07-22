San Diego Wave FC Loan Defender Sintia Cabezas to Spanish Club

July 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC today announced the Club has loaned defender Sintia Cabezas to Levante Unión Deportiva Femenina through the 2026 Liga F season. Cabezas signed with San Diego in January 2025 and was loaned to Lexington SC of the USL Super League where she made five appearances.

Before signing with the Wave, Cabezas played professionally with América de Cali in Colombia's first division and competed with Colombia's U-20 National Team at the 2024 FIFA U-20 World Cup.







