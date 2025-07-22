Gotham FC Takes over the Euros

Gotham FC will be well represented in the semifinals of the UEFA Women's Euros, with goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany), defender Jess Carter (England) and forward Esther González (Spain) suiting up for three of the four nations still in contention.

One of the semifinals pits two Gotham stars against each other, with Berger's Germany taking on González's Spain on Wednesday. Carter and England take on Italy later today.

Before the matches kick off, take a look at the standout stories of our players on the international stage - and how they've been making their mark in the NWSL with Gotham FC.

Ann-Katrin Berger, Goalkeeper (Germany)

It's no surprise that Berger's name is anywhere and everywhere after this weekend's unbelievable performance in Germany's quarterfinal win over rival France. That spectacular sprawling save to salvage a tie? Standing tall on her line in pressure-packed moments? We've seen that before.

Berger has been fantastic at the Euros, and she has been a superstar in goal since joining Gotham FC just over a year ago, earning NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year honors in her first campaign in the best league in the world. That she is thriving to this level just three years after receiving a second diagnosis of thyroid cancer - while competing in the previous edition of the UEFA Women's Championship - makes Berger and Germany's run through the 2025 tournament all the more meaningful.

The 34-year-old Berger has inspired many with her resilience. She first beat cancer in 2017, going on to win four English league titles and three FA Cups in the immediate years after that battle. And she did the same in her first NWSL season, recording 67 saves with a save percentage of 80.72% - the second-best in club history - in her first campaign, earning NWSL Best XI honors.

Her encore season at Gotham has been just as impressive, posting a shutout in the final of the Concacaf W Champions Cup, securing the first continental trophy for an American club and clinching qualification for the 2026 FIFA Champions Cup and the first-ever FIFA Women's Club World Cup in 2028.

Earlier this season, Berger recorded her 21st career win with Gotham, surpassing club legend Kailen Sheridan's mark of 20 - in 45 fewer games. On June 21 against Bay FC, Berger also moved into third place in club history for saves, reaching 94 and passing Jill Loyden (90).

Now, Berger, riding this incredible journey, is looking to help Germany reach the Euro final on Wednesday - and making a serious case for player of the tournament in the process.

Jess Carter, Defender (England)

After wrapping up a decorated career with Chelsea, where she was named the club's Player's Player of the Year and earned a spot on the UEFA Women's Champions League Team of the Season, England's Jess Carter signed with Gotham FC in 2024 and quickly became a standout in the club's defense.

Now the 27-year-old defender has the chance to lead England back to another major tournament final with the chance to win back-to-back European championships.

Not bad for the Warwick, England, native. But nothing new for Gotham FC supporters.

Carter helped Gotham FC post its best defensive campaign in club history in 2024, and so far this season she has led the team to the Concacaf W Champions Cup trophy - her 13th major tournament win - and again one of top defensive records in the NWSL.

Esther González, Forward (Spain)

If anyone is surprised that Esther González is leading the Golden Boot race at the UEFA Women's Championship, they haven't been paying attention.

La Maquina is simply continuing a remarkable 2025 campaign, having already shattered records in Gotham's 18-year club history.

The 32-year-old became just the second player in club history to score 10 or more goals in a single season, joining Sam Kerr (17 in 2017) - and the NWSL season is only halfway through. She has already tied the league's single-season record for braces, netting two goals in four different games. On April 19, she broke Kerr's club record for most multi-goal games (5) and joined Nadia Nadim as the only Gotham player to score multiple goals in back-to-back matches.

González also played a pivotal role in Gotham's continental triumph at the Concacaf W Champions Cup, scoring the title-winning goal in the final and helping the club qualify for the 2028 FIFA Women's Club World Cup.

Now with Spain, González is lighting up the UEFA Women's Championship, leading the tournament in goals with four. No one who has been following Gotham FC is surprised - González is just doing what she always does.







