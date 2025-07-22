Washington Spirit to Host Two Concacaf W Champions Cup Matches at Audi Field

July 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit will host both of its home matches for the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup at Audi Field, the club announced Tuesday. The Spirit will welcome Vancouver Rise FC Academy to the nation's capital on Wednesday, September 3 at 7 p.m. EDT and CF Monterrey Femenil on Wednesday, October 15 at 6:15 p.m. EDT.

Tickets will go on sale to season ticket members exclusively on July 24, with general public on-sale opening the following day, July 25. Ticket info and pricing can be found here.

The Concacaf matches at Audi Field add two more chances for fans to watch their team play at their home venue, giving the Spirit nine total home games in the second half of the season, beginning Sunday, August 3 against Portland Thorns FC. For all the updated offerings, ticket deals and enhanced matchday programming for the second half of the season, click here.

The Spirit will play a total of four games in the group stage of the Concacaf W Champions Cup, playing away matches at Alianza Women FC on Tuesday, August 19 and traveling to NWSL opponent Gotham FC on Wednesday, October 1 in addition to the two matches at Audi Field. After the group stage, the top two teams in each group will advance to the semifinal round in May 2026. This year's tournament comes with an opportunity for participating clubs to earn a place in two other upcoming international club competitions. The winner of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup will qualify for both the 2027 FIFA Women's Champions Cup, which will feature the Confederation champions from across the globe, and the inaugural FIFA Women's Club World Cup in 2028.







