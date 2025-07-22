Bay FC Teams up with Hello Kitty® for Exclusive Bucket Hat Giveaway against Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds

July 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Francisco, CA - Bay FC will host Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds in a special international friendly July 27 celebrating cultural connections through soccer, with fans receiving an exclusive Hello Kitty® x Bay FC bucket hat when they purchase select tickets. This historic matchup marks the first meeting between Bay FC and the Japanese WE League club Urawa Red Diamonds. To purchase the Hello Kitty® Ticket Package, please visit: https://bayfc.com/tickets/offers/.

WHAT: Bay FC vs. Urawa Red Diamonds international friendly featuring an exclusive Hello Kitty® x Bay FC bucket-hat giveaway

WHEN: Sunday, July 27 at 4 p.m. PT

WHERE: PayPal Park, San Jose, California

TICKETING: Special Hello Kitty® Ticket Packages start at just $24. Each package includes a match ticket to see Bay FC take on the Urawa Red Diamonds, plus a limited-edition Hello Kitty® x Bay FC bucket hat, available only at Sunday's game. Regular game tickets, excluding the collectible item, are also available for those who prefer standard admission.

Urawa Red Diamonds

Urawa Red Diamonds closes out Bay FC's Summer Series at PayPal Park as the back-to-back champions of Japan's WE League, the top division of Women's Football in Japan. Across its history, the club has claimed 11 domestic and international titles and is also the current titleholder of the Empress's Cup, Japan's domestic championship tournament. This past March, the club reached the quarterfinals of the inaugural AFC Women's Champions' League, falling on penalties.







