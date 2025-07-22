Washington Spirit Loans Emma Gaines-Ramos to Tampa Bay Sun FC

July 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has loaned rookie forward Emma Gaines-Ramos to Tampa Bay Sun FC of the USL Super League, the clubs announced today. The move involved a loan fee paid to the Spirit by Tampa Bay and is termed through June 30, 2026.

"Emma will gain valuable professional experience with Tampa Bay in the upcoming USL Super League season," said Spirit Interim General Manager Nathan Minion. "We have enjoyed having her with the Spirit during the first half of this season. She has an outstanding future ahead of her and we look forward to welcoming her back in the future."

As part of the move, Gaines-Ramos was removed from the season-ending injury (SEI) list following her recovery from injury. The forward signed with the Spirit in January on a two-year contract with 2027 and 2028 team options.

Fans' next chance to see their favorite Spirit players in action will be on Sunday, August 3 when the team returns to regular season play. Facing off against Portland Thorns FC, the Spirit will host its first-ever Throwback Day at Audi Field. Single match tickets are available.







