Washington Spirit and Diageo Partner to Champion Responsibility, Education, and Community Impact

July 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit and Diageo North America have announced a new partnership today. Through this collaboration, Diageo joins the Spirit family in support of a series of fan and local community-driven initiatives promoting alcohol responsibility, education, workforce development and hospitality training across the Washington, D.C. area.

"We're proud to partner with Diageo - a global leader that shares our commitment to sustainability, community, and responsibility," said Doug Vinci, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Washington Spirit. "Together, we're encouraging fans to 'make a plan' when it comes to safe consumption, while also investing in local impact and environmental stewardship. This partnership is about showing up responsibly - for the planet, for each other and for the game."

Throughout the 2025 season, the Spirit and Diageo North America will collaborate on a series of programs encouraging responsible fan behavior in the stadium as well as programs outside of the pitch engaging those interested in entering and building skills in the hospitality sector. These include, but are not limited to:

Take A Minute. Make A Plan. Never Drive Impaired: A sports fan-focused campaign encouraging attendees to enjoy Spirit matches responsibly and if choosing to drink, plan ahead to ensure they never drive impaired. The campaign will be prominently featured at the August 3 match, and included in the Spirit's "Know Before You Go" communications to season ticket holders.

Wrong Side of the Road: A Diageo interactive learning experience aimed at raising awareness about the real-life consequences of impaired driving by having conversations with offenders.

Sober Ride: A partnership with the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP), offering free, safe rides to prevent impaired driving in the community.

Learning Skills for Life: A free hospitality and business skills training program Diageo has deployed across eight U.S. cities, including in Washington, D.C. in partnership with local nonprofit, the Washington Literacy Center. The program is designed to cultivate new talent while supporting existing professionals in the hospitality industry.

"We're thrilled to join forces with the Washington Spirit and their vibrant fanbase - a community that shares our deep commitment to responsibility, empowerment, and local impact," said Stephanie Childs, Executive Vice President of Corporate Relations, Diageo North America. "This collaboration allows us to connect our social impact programs with the Spirit and its fast-growing women's soccer community."

As part of the partnership, Diageo will receive in-stadium and digital visibility throughout the season to further highlight these initiatives and connect with fans in meaningful ways.

The Washington Spirit's next home match is on August 3 at Audi Field against Portland Thorns FC, which will include a "Take a Minute, Make a Plan" activation, where fans can play minute-long games to win prizes, signifying how short of a time it takes to make a plan of how to drink responsibly.

For the full schedule, theme night details, and to buy tickets, fans can visit WashingtonSpirit.com.







