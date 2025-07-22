Houston Dash Sign Forward Clarissa Larisey from Crystal Palace FC

July 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash completed the transfer of Canadian international Clarissa Larisey from Crystal Palace FC in England for an undisclosed fee, both teams announced today. Larisey will join Houston through the 2027 NWSL season.

"Clarissa brings a dynamic, proven goal-scoring presence to our team, and her experience across top European leagues and the international stage adds tremendous value to our group," President of Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano said. "She's not only a talented and versatile attacker, but also a competitor whose character and drive align perfectly with the culture we're building in Houston."

The 26-year-old joins the Dash after spending the last four seasons in Europe. She won three trophies throughout her stint in Europe and spent the last season in England with Crystal Palace. The forward scored 27 goals in 68 appearances and also competed at the international level in the UEFA Women's Champions League for three seasons.

"I'm excited to join the Houston Dash and be part of a club that's building towards the future," Larisey said. "From the moment I spoke with the team, I felt a real connection to their ambition and vision for the club. I look forward to a new adventure in the NWSL, one of the most competitive leagues in the world, and I'm ready to push myself and contribute everything I can to help this team succeed."

At the international level, Larisey made her debut with the senior Canadian Women's National Team on Sept. 3, 2022, in a friendly against Australia. The Ottawa, Ontario native tallied her first assist in friendly against Argentina in October 2022 and scored her first goal in the following friendly against Morocco. She has earned 12 caps for the senior team.

Larisey began her professional career in League1 Ontario with West Ottawa SC and Ottawa South United, where she scored nine goals in a single match during a 13-0 victory over North Mississauga SC on May 11, 2019. In 2021, she joined Valur in Iceland and played a key role in helping the club capture the Besta Deild Kvenna league title.

The forward signed with Celtic FC Women in the Scottish Women's Premier League for the 2021-2022 season, where she won both the Scottish Cup and League Cup. She led the league with 12 goals in 12 league matches, including a hat trick in the season opener against Hibernian. Following her success in Scotland, Larisey joined Swedish side BK Häcken in 2023, where she netted 13 goals across 40 appearances.

The forward played college soccer at the University of Memphis and scored in her debut - a 3-0 victory over Samford University. Larisey was named to the ACC All-Rookie Team in her first season with the team and earned First Team All-Conference and First Team All-South Region honors as a sophomore. She helped Memphis capture its first-ever AAC Tournament title in 2018 and was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Offensive Player. In her junior season, Larisey was named AAC Co-Offensive Player of the Year and selected to the AAC First Team All-Conference. The forward was named to the Second Team All-American in her final two seasons with the Tigers.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.