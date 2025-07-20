Houston Dash Defeat Carolina Ascent FC to Close Summer Schedule

July 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash earned a 2-0 victory over Carolina Ascent FC at Houston Sports Park this evening to close their summer schedule. Goals from midfielder Delanie Sheehan and defender Natalie Jacobs gave Houston their second triumph of the month and the team will resume regular season play on Aug. 2 on the road against Bay FC.

Sheehan opened the scoring in the 30th minute after forward Ryan Gareis drove into the box from the left flank and found the midfielder for a first-time strike that beat the Carolina goalkeeper at the far post.

Jacobs doubled the lead in the 76th minute with a powerful finish into the top left corner of the goal. The play began with pressure from forward Yazmeen Ryan, who switched the ball across the field to defender Avery Patterson. The defender's low cross skipped across the box and found Jacobs unmarked near the back post for the finish.

Houston's first chance came in the 10th minute following a shot from midfielder Sarah Puntigam, but her long-range effort was handled by the Carolina goalkeeper. Forward Evelina Duljan followed with a shot in the 12th minute that was blocked inside the box and Gareis tested the backline again minutes later with a driven effort on target.

Goalkeeper Jane Campbell was called into action in the 16th minute, making a stop on a long-range shot. She was tested again in the 34th minute, punching away a corner from Carolina.

Forward Messiah Bright had back-to-back chances in the 26th minute. Her first shot forced a diving save, and the rebound came off the goalkeeper's face before being cleared out.

Houston's first chance of the second half came in the 50th minute after Jacobs tallied a shot on target, but the Carolina goalkeeper was well positioned to make the save. Gareis created the next chance in the 62nd minute with a cross that was deflected off the keeper. Ryan followed with a shot on goal in the 74th minute, moments before Jacobs extended the lead.

The Dash remained on the front foot late into the match as midfielder Maggie Graham forced a save in the 80th minute. Forward Kiki Van Zanten registered her first shot on target in the 83rd. Midfielder Sophie Schmidt came close with a header in the 87th minute, but the Carolina goalkeeper denied her effort.

Houston's final chance came in the last moments of the match as defender Zoe Matthews played a long ball across the field to Ryan, who found space behind the backline, but her shot was wide of the near post.

Notably, defender Allysha Chapman made her second start of the year while midfielder Rebeca and Matthews made their second appearance of the year coming on in the second half.

The Dash return to league play on Saturday, Aug. 2 as they travel to PayPal Park to face Bay FC. Fans can watch that match live on ION. The team returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Aug. 8 to host the North Carolina Courage. Tickets for the match and all Dash matches is available at HoustonDash.com.

---

Houston Dash 2-0 Carolina Ascent FC

Friendly

Houston Sports Park - Houston, Texas

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dash 1 1 2

Carolina Ascent 0 0 0

HOU: Delanie Sheehan (Ryan Gareis) 30'

HOU: Natalie Jacobs (Avery Patterson) 76'

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Katie Lind (cation; foul)15'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Sean Caouette

Assistant: Jacobo Zuniga

Assistant: Ben Cuyler

Fourth Official: William Bolsen

Weather: 88 degrees, sunny







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.