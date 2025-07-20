Gotham FC Stands in Support of Jess Carter

July 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - We are heartbroken and outraged by the racist abuse directed at Jess Carter. Jess is not only a world-class football player - she is a role model, a leader and a valued part of our Gotham FC family.

At Gotham, we believe in a culture of mutual respect and remain committed to building a game - and a community - where everyone feels safe, respected and celebrated.

There is no place for racism in our sport. We stand with Jess, and we deeply appreciate the support for Jess from the Lionesses and England's Football Association as they compete at the UEFA Women's Championship.







