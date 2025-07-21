Where to Watch: Euros and WAFCON Enter Final Four as Copa América Femenina Nears Knockout Phase

July 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







The semifinal stage is set at both the UEFA Women's Euro and the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, with Gotham FC players representing in each tournament.

Three of the four remaining teams in the Euros feature a Gotham FC player: Spain's Esther González, England's Jess Carter and Germany's Ann-Katrin Berger. González and Berger will go head-to-head in the semifinal on Wednesday.

In WAFCON, Stella Nyamekye will represent Ghana in the final four as the Black Queens prepare to take on host nation Morocco.

Meanwhile, Gabi Portilho and Brazil will conclude their Copa América Femenina group stage campaign later this week as they look to maintain their perfect start.

Below is the full schedule of this week's international matches featuring Gotham FC players, including broadcast information:

Tuesday, July 22

Morocco vs. Ghana - 3 p.m. ET

beIN Sports, fuboTV

England vs. Italy - 3 p.m. ET

FOX, fuboTV

Paraguay vs. Brazil - 8 p.m. ET

FS1, fuboTV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App

Wednesday, July 23

Germany vs. Spain - 3 p.m. ET

FOX, TUDN, fuboTV

Friday, July 25

Brazil vs. Colombia - 8 p.m. ET

FS2, fuboTV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.