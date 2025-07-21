Where to Watch: Euros and WAFCON Enter Final Four as Copa América Femenina Nears Knockout Phase
July 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
The semifinal stage is set at both the UEFA Women's Euro and the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, with Gotham FC players representing in each tournament.
Three of the four remaining teams in the Euros feature a Gotham FC player: Spain's Esther González, England's Jess Carter and Germany's Ann-Katrin Berger. González and Berger will go head-to-head in the semifinal on Wednesday.
In WAFCON, Stella Nyamekye will represent Ghana in the final four as the Black Queens prepare to take on host nation Morocco.
Meanwhile, Gabi Portilho and Brazil will conclude their Copa América Femenina group stage campaign later this week as they look to maintain their perfect start.
Below is the full schedule of this week's international matches featuring Gotham FC players, including broadcast information:
Tuesday, July 22
Morocco vs. Ghana - 3 p.m. ET
beIN Sports, fuboTV
England vs. Italy - 3 p.m. ET
FOX, fuboTV
Paraguay vs. Brazil - 8 p.m. ET
FS1, fuboTV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App
Wednesday, July 23
Germany vs. Spain - 3 p.m. ET
FOX, TUDN, fuboTV
Friday, July 25
Brazil vs. Colombia - 8 p.m. ET
FS2, fuboTV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App
