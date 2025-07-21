Racing Transfers Pikkujämsä to Sweden's FC Rosengård

July 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC defender Elli Pikkujämsä

Racing Louisville FC and FC Rosengård have agreed to a paid transfer sending defender Elli Pikkujämsä to the Swedish club, it was announced Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pikkujämsä, a 25-year-old from neighboring Finland, will return to Europe after spending parts of three seasons in Louisville.

"We're wishing Elli the best as she heads off to Europe," said Racing's general manager, Caitlyn Flores Milby. "Elli was not only a solid player for us but also a great personality in the locker room. We sincerely appreciate all of her contributions in Louisville and hope to see her make a big impact for her new club."

Pikkujämsä's first season in the NWSL, 2023, was her most productive, as she started in 15 of her 18 regular season appearances and chipped in a goal. She suffered a knee injury early in the 2024 campaign before making a comeback to the pitch earlier this year.

Pikkujämsä has regularly featured for Finland's national team, including at UEFA Women's Euro 2022 and the 2024 Pinatar Cup that her home nation won for the first time.

