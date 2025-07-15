Star Midfielder Flint Re-Signs with Racing on Multi-Year Deal

July 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC has re-signed one of the National Women's Soccer League's top midfielders, Taylor Flint, to a new contract through the 2028 season.

Flint is having a Best XI-quality season having already been twice nominated for the league's Player of the Week award and named to the NWSL Best XI for May.

She's helped lead Racing to its best start to a campaign, earning 20 points and sitting seventh in the standings - a playoff position - both bests for the club through the first 13 games of a season.

"Re-signing with Racing felt like the right decision on every level. I'm proud of the soccer I'm playing, I believe in this team, and I want to be part of what we're building," Flint said. "Over the last few years, my husband and I have made a life here - the way the city embraced us, the people we've met, the support we've felt - it all made this feel like home. That made the choice easy."

Flint's three goals match her career-high with half the season remaining. She's also added one assist, but those goal contributions only hint at her overall value.

The 26-year-old ranks near the top of the league in several defensive statistics: first in interceptions and aerial duels, second in tackles and tackles won, sixth in blocks and seventh in dribblers tackled.

"We're confident we've built an environment where players not only want to be but can also thrive," Racing general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "Taylor is playing the best soccer of her career here, and we're proud to have been part of her growth. We're thrilled she's chosen to remain in Louisville, with this signing a major step toward establishing a winning foundation for years to come."

Flint joined Racing in a January 2024 trade from the San Diego Wave in exchange for $150,000 in allocation money. She scored three goals and registered one assist in her first season in Louisville, an output she's already equaled this season.

"Taylor has been a pivotal part of our team for the past two seasons. Her work ethic and professionalism have been so influential to the groups success," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said. "It was a priority for us to re-sign her and we are so grateful she will be back in lavender."

Prior to Louisville, Flint spent two years with San Diego and one season with the Orlando Pride. She also spent time on loan with with MSV Duisburg in Germany.

Flint has 12 caps for the United States Women's National Team, scoring two goals, most recently in 2023.

After growing up in Nevada, Flint (formerly Kornieck) played collegiately for the Colorado Buffaloes. She finished as the program's all-time leader in career assists and ranks second in career goals. She was an All-American, four-time all-Pac-12 selection and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, helping Colorado to three NCAA Tournament appearances.







