Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Palmeiras

July 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Chicago Stars FC finishes out the inaugural Teal Rising Cup taking on Brazilian club, Palmeiras, July 15 at CPKC Stadium in the third-place match of the tournament. The Chicago Stars kick off the doubleheader day at 5 p.m. CT before the Teal Rising Cup championship match starting at 8 p.m. CT.

Before the tournament kicked off, there was a very real possibility that the final matchups could have been more predictable for all sides. The National Women's Soccer League clubs had a chance to face off with each other and the Série A1 sides could have found themselves opponents once again. Now, with the last fixtures of the tournament set in stone, the Teal Rising Cup will finish quite evenly for everyone, with each NWSL team going toe-to-toe with both Corinthians SC and Palmeiras.

Though Palmeiras will be another new club to scout for the Chicago Stars, they're certainly the less intimidating club for Chicago to face off with on paper. Previous opponents Corinthians have collected more hardware than Palmeiras over the years, but Palmeiras' record is nothing to scoff at. The club won the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Femenina in 2022 and they frequently rank among the top five clubs in Série A1, advancing to the semifinals in four of the last five seasons. Now, with both Palmeiras and the Stars coming off heartbreaking losses in their first Teal Rising Cup matches, each side will want to finish the tournament on a high note. If Chicago can produce another strong performance like they did against Corinthians and stave off Palmeiras, the Stars have a good chance at leaving Kansas City with a win.

Like the last Teal Rising Cup match, the Copa América has also called away some of Palmeiras' Brazilian National Team stars, namely Amanda Gutierres and Fe Palermo. This evens the playing field slightly for Chicago, who will still be missing new signing, Kathrin Hendrich, along with Jameese Joseph, Alyssa Naeher. Goalkeeper, Mackenzie Wood, has returned from the 45-day injury list to the active roster, though, so the Stars have re-gained a more experienced personality in the net to complement the young, but talented, Halle Mackiewicz. The additional firepower between the sticks could be just what the Stars need to power Chicago past Palmeiras.

Where to Watch

National Broadcast: ESPN+ (United States), Disney+ (International, excluding Brazil)

Teal Rising Cup Fixtures:

Saturday, July 12

Match 1: 4:30 p.m. CT | Chicago Stars FC vs. Corinthians SC

Match 2: 8 p.m. CT | Kansas City Current vs. Palmeiras

Tuesday, July 15

Match 3: 5 p.m. CT | Chicago Stars FC vs. Palmeiras

Match 4: 8 p.m. CT | Kansas City Current vs. Corinthians SC







