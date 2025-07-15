Wave FC Players Make International Impact at UEFA Women's EUROs

San Diego Wave's Delphine Cascarino and Hanna Lundkvist have put on standout performances at the 2025 UEFA Women's European Championship, helping their respective national teams advance to the quarterfinal round.

Cascarino has proven to be one of the most dynamic players of the tournament so far, earning Player of the Match honors in both of her appearances and playing a pivotal role in an undefeated run through the group stage for France. In the federation's most recent 5-2 win over the Netherlands, the French winger contributed two goals and an assist, all within six minutes, helping the squad secure first place in Group D.

Lundkvist has also been a key figure in Sweden's undefeated group-stage performances. The defender started in two of Sweden's three matches, contributing to back-to-back clean sheets in a 1-0 win over Denmark and a 3-0 victory against Poland, taking first place in Group C.

With the group stages now complete, both Cascarino and Lundkvist are set for knockout round matchups. Sweden will face England on Thursday, July 17 at 12:00 p.m. PT, while France will take on Germany on Saturday, July 19 at 12:00 p.m. PT. Both matches will be available to watch live on Fox Sports.







