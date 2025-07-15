Bay FC Acquires Forward Onyeka Gamero Via Transfer from FC Barcelona

July 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today the club has acquired forward Onyeka Gamero for an undisclosed transfer fee from Spanish club FC Barcelona, pending receipt of her international transfer. The Southern California native joins the club on a contract through the 2028 NWSL season.

"I'm beyond excited to sign with Bay FC," said Gamero. "Joining a club with such a strong vision and incredible support means everything to me. I'm ready to challenge myself, learn from the amazing players and coaches here, and grow every single day. This is the perfect place for me to develop into the player I know I can be, and I can't wait to represent the Bay with pride, passion, and purpose."

"Onyeka is a great young talent with enormous potential that has only been hinted at while she was with FC Barcelona," said Head Coach Albertin Montoya. "She's a threat in all areas of the pitch and will only get better as she continues to develop."

Born in Southern California, Gamero joins Bay FC after two seasons in Spain with FC Barcelona B, the legendary club's second team. She began her pro career with the club in June 2023, featuring in nine matches with two goals and one assist before suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament that fall. The talented forward has already reported to the Bay Area where she will complete her recovery.

Gamero was a highly regarded youth prospect, committing to Stanford prior to signing her first pro contract. She featured for the U.S. U-17 Youth National Team at the 2022 U-17 World Cup, where she found the net in an 8-0 win for her squad vs. host nation India. She graduated to the U-20 ranks in 2023 and was one of the top players on the squad as it took the pitch at the 2023 Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship. Despite being the team's youngest player, she played in all five games of the tournament, starting four. She tallied one goal and two assists as she helped the U.S. qualify for the 2024 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Her talent has earned her nationwide praise. She is a two-time nominee for the U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year (2022, 2023). Some other players also nominated for the award have already become everyday players in the NWSL, including Olivia Moultrie from Portland Thorns FC, Ally Sentnor from the Utah Royals, Jaedyn Shaw of North Carolina Courage, and Angel City players Alyssa Thompson and Savy King.

Bay FC returns to action with a pair of Summer Series Friendlies this month. In-state rival Angel City FC comes to the Bay July 19 followed by Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds July 27 at PayPal Park. NWSL action will resume Aug. 2 following the league's summer break.







