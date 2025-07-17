Bay FC Goalkeeper Melissa Lowder Placed on Season Ending Injury List
July 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today that goalkeeper Melissa Lowder has undergone surgery on her right knee that will cause her to miss the remainder of the 2025 season. The 28-year-old goalkeeper missed the 2024 season due to an ACL tear. The most recent surgery is targeted at cleaning up some residual issues from the original injury. Lowder will be placed on the Season-Ending Injury (SEI) list effective immediately.
Lowder was named to the club's roster in March following her recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in 2024. In 2025, she appeared in preseason action with the club before being selected to the matchday roster for seven NWSL matches.
