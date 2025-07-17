Kansas City Current Announces Groundbreaking of Riverside Stadium, Performance Center, and Pitch Expansion

July 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - Today, the Kansas City Current is breaking ground on its next phase of development in Riverside, Mo., as the club continues to invest in the future of women's soccer and the State of Missouri. The next phase of growth includes the development of Riverside Stadium; addition of a new state-of-the-art Performance Center; and the expansion of the Current's grass and turf pitches, bringing the Kansas City Current's total investment in player facilities in Riverside, Mo. to $52mm. All three facilities are set to open by the end of the year.

This investment reaffirms the Current's long-term commitment to player development, performance excellence, and community engagement. The expanded space will support the growth of the Current's youth programming, reinforcing the club's vision of a complete development pathway from grassroots to professional.

Project Overview

Riverside Stadium: 2,000 seat outdoor Stadium, featuring a FIFA certified, heated grass pitch and fan amenities.

Performance Center: State-of-the-art facility focused on player development, agility, and strength. The Performance Center will bring the Kansas City Current's total training and headquarters footprint to over 35,000 sf.

Pitch Expansion: Construction of four new grass youth soccer pitches, bringing the Current's total training campus to 12 grass and turf pitches, including one state-of-the-art heated pitch.

This project represents the next chapter in the Current's mission to set the global standard for women's sports. By investing in best-in-class facilities and expanding its development infrastructure, the club continues to advance a holistic player pathway by supporting athletes at every level. This project reflects the club's deep commitment to growing the game, nurturing talent and providing environments where players can thrive.

Palmer Square Real Estate Management is the Developer of the project. Monarch Build is the General Contractor and HOK serves as the Architect for this project.

Catalyzing Economic Development

Riverside Stadium & Performance Center will unleash a new wave of investment and economic development in the City of Riverside and the Kansas City region. These facilities will be core economic development drivers - catalyzing adjacent commercial development and allowing the Current to drive tourism in the State of Missouri through large, regional sporting events.

Expanding Our Commitment to Our Players

The Performance Center will dramatically increase the club's current indoor training capacity, adding elite facilities to support year-round player development. With space for indoor speed and agility training, dedicated treatment areas, player meeting rooms and a new lounge, the Performance Center is designed to elevate every aspect of the athlete experience. The space will be shared by all levels of the club from youth programming to the first team, further championing the development pathway. The Current is also adding four new grass pitches, bringing its total investment in professional and youth pitches at 12 grass and turf pitches.

Hosting Regional Events

To the south of the Performance Center will be Riverside Stadium, a 2,000-seat venue that will become the primary home of Kansas City Current II and a regional hub for elite sporting events of all levels. The Stadium will feature two locker rooms, meeting spaces, treatment facilities, fan amenities and state-of-the-art heated pitch technology designed to make it a premium destination for soccer and beyond. When coupled with an expansion of the Current's additional pitches, the club will be able to hold countless more regional events in Riverside, Mo.

Stakeholder Commentary

Kansas City Current co-owners Angie and Chris Long said, "Today's announcement underscores our commitment to leading the way in women's sports. Our best-in-class player facilities enable our athletes to reach new heights - our fan facilities set the new standard for fan experience in our league. We are thrilled to continue to invest in the City of Riverside as we build the best women's soccer club in the world, right here in the State of Missouri. We are elevating our players, our city, and our region - so that we all rise together."

"Riverside is so excited to continue our partnership with the KC Current to support women's athletics at the highest level. The facilities being constructed here do so much more than help the players on the team continue to excel, they send an unmistakable message throughout the sports world that facilities matter in building a winning club and that investments like the one we celebrate this week are just smart business," said Mayor Kathy Rose, Mayor of Riverside, Mo.

Ambitious Investment in Women's Sports & Kansas City

This project is the latest example of the Kansas City Current's ambitious investment in global women's sports and its local community, including game-changing projects such as:

CPKC Stadium, the first stadium purpose-built for a women's professional team, completed in 2024 at a cost of $140mm

The University of Kansas Health System Training Center, a state-of-the-art training facility completed in 2022, coupled with the Performance Center and the club's youth soccer complex are a $52mm total investment focused on creating development pathways for the next generation

Transformative commercial projects, including a $1bn mixed-use riverfront district adjacent to CPKC Stadium in downtown Kansas City, Mo., and a $150mm multi-phased sports-anchored development in Riverside, Mo. Both campuses are currently under construction, with each project's respective first phase expected to deliver in 2026.

