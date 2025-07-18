Kansas City Current Loans Midfielder Jereko to HB Køge Women

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current has loaned midfielder Jereko to HB Køge Women in Denmark, the clubs announced on Friday. Jereko, who signed with the Current in August 2024, will join one of the premier Danish women's football clubs ahead of its upcoming 2025-26 season.

"We're particularly excited to sign Jereko, who comes to HB Køge after spending two seasons with the Kansas City Current," said Walid Khoury, HB Køge Sporting Director. "She brings not just skill but invaluable experience at a high level and we expect her to make an immediate impact. Her leadership and football IQ will be hugely beneficial to our team's dynamics from day one."

Mwanalima Adam Jereko, simply known as Jereko, began her professional career with Mombasa Olympic during high school before moving to Thika Queens FC in 2018, leading the Kenyan Women's Premier League in goals and guiding the team to an undefeated season in 2021. Later in 2021, Jereko signed with Hakkarigücü Spor in the Turkish Super League. She scored 11 goals in her first 17 matches in Turkey, including her first hat trick on April 2, 2022, and was named captain in 2023.

Upon arriving in Kansas City last summer, Jereko contributed to the Current's 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup victory. Internationally, the Mombasa, Kenya native has been a stalwart of the Kenyan National Team, colloquially known as the Harambee Starlets, since 2015 and is captain. She has participated in several major tournaments including the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier.

"I was incredibly excited when I heard that I am going to face a new challenge with the Danish team HB Køge," said Jereko. "It was my dream to play at this level so that I interact with different peoples and show my teammates the ability I have. I promise to show my skills and I am eager to contribute success and create history together. I am looking forward to working with the team because teamwork and collaboration enable us to achieve remarkable outcomes."

Ballard Capital, an investment company controlled and owned by Kansas City Current co-founders and co-owners Angie and Chris Long, signed an agreement to purchase HB Køge Women in May 2025. The acquisition is a continuation of the Longs' unwavering commitment to investing in women's soccer at the highest level while raising the bar for players, supporters and communities both nationally and internationally.

Located approximately 30 minutes south of Copenhagen in Køge, HB Køge plays in the Kvindeliga, the highest level of women's football in Denmark organized by the Danish Football Association (DBU). HB Køge was founded through the merger of historic clubs Køge Boldklub and Herfølge Boldklub in 2009, and the women's side was registered in 2017. HB Køge won the Kvindeliga three straight seasons in 2021, 2022, and 2023, having also competed in the UEFA Women's Champions League in 2021, 2022, and 2023. The club recently concluded the 2024-25 season, earning bronze to secure its spot in the new UEFA Women's Europa Cup next year.

Additionally, HB Køge Women announced the signings of four Kansas City Current II players - midfielder Avani Brandt (Syosset, N.Y.; Stanford), defender Skylar Briggs (Torrance, Calif.; Cal), forward Macy Schultz (Timnath, Colo.; Arkansas) and forward Samantha Williams (Laguna Beach, Calif.; Stanford) - who played with the Current II squad this past summer following the conclusion of their collegiate careers. They will join Jereko in Køge as the new season gets underway in August.

"We are delighted to welcome these four young talents to HB Køge and we look forward to how they will positively impact our team culture," said Khoury. "Each player brings exceptional ability, impressive ambition, and a hunger to develop. Their energy, determination and promise embody what we're building here, and we believe they have the capacity to grow into key contributors for our club both on and off the pitch."







