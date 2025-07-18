Chicago Stars FC Release "Juntos Sobresalimos" Shirt Benefiting the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant & Refugee Rights

National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today released the "Juntos Sobresalimos" shirt, a unique piece to support and celebrate Chicago's immigrant community that uses elements familiar to those that call Chicago home for inspiration. Starting today, anyone interested in acquiring the "Juntos Sobresalimos" shirt can visit ChicagoStarsShop.com to preorder the shirt and support the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights. The ICIRR is a statewide organization working to ensure a more equitable society for all. Funds will go to support ICIRR's community services including the Family Support Hotline, and other legal services for immigrants.

All are Welcome Here

For the Chicago Stars, the "Juntos Sobresalimos" shirt is more than just a piece of apparel, it's an ode to our city which was built by immigrants. Jean-Baptise Pointe DuSable - a Haitian-born man - became the first non-indigenous person to settle in the area now known as Chicago in the late 1700s.

Over the next 300 years, Newcomers contributed their cultures to the city and helped make Chicago what it is today. The shirt celebrates all who have built this city including the European immigrants that helped create communities like the historically Polish neighborhoods, Ukranian Village, Little Italy and Greektown, as well as the many Black and Latino Chicagoans who made Chicago home and contributed pieces of their own culture to our wonderful city.

The Design

Chicago has a rich history of neighborhood stores owned and operated by immigrants. These store windows display handmade signs advertising special sales and offers using big, bold lettering accompanied by fluorescent colors to draw the attention of those passing by the store. The prevalence and similar design characteristics of the signs throughout the city unofficially dubbed this artistic type "Chicago Style".

The Stars drew inspiration for the "Juntos, Sobresalimos" shirt from these iconic local storefronts. On the back, the use of bold lettering in "Juntos" and "Together" highlights the importance of unity. While the two words substitute the usual fluorescent colors for the club's "Sky Blue" brand color, "Sobresalimos" and "We Rise" use the traditional red commonly found on "Chicago Style" signs.

Also featured prominently on the shirt, is a monarch butterfly carrying a ribbon with the word "Esperanza" (Hope) written on it. While not typically featured on storefronts, Monarch butterflies are used as symbols of immigration in murals and other art pieces across Chicago due to their migratory nature that takes them across North America. The shirt's inclusion of a dandelion growing from the cement complements the symbolism of the butterfly and represents perseverance and resilience, characteristics displayed by Chicago's immigrant community every day.

Anyone interested in preordering the "Juntos Sobresalimos" shirt can visit chicagostarsshop.com. Fans planning to attend upcoming Chicago Stars home matches can stop by the team's merch stand located on the concourse to purchase the shirt. Net proceeds from the sale of the "Juntos Sobresalimos" shirt will benefit the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant & Refugee Rights. For more information about the ICIRR, please visit icirr.org.







