Chicago Stars FC Name Martin Sjögren as New Head Coach

CHICAGO - The Chicago Stars FC have named Martin Sjögren as the club's next head coach and welcome Anders Jacobson as first assistant. Sjögren will finish out the Swedish Damallsvenskan league season - where he currently serves as head coach for Hammarby - before joining the Stars for the start of the 2026 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season. Jacobson will join the team in the coming weeks and serve as interim head coach through the end of 2025. Current interim head coach, Ella Masar, will continue as an assistant coach following Jacobson's arrival along with Karina Báez and goalkeeper coach, Brenton Saylor.

"We're thrilled to welcome Martin Sjögren and Anders Jacobson to Chicago Stars FC," said Chicago Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. "This appointment is the result of a rigorous, data-driven hiring process and deep discussions about our soccer identity, methodology and long-term vision. We were not just looking for top-level coaches but for people with exceptional human values, leaders who align with our ambition to build a high-performance environment rooted in trust, unity, and a true sense of family. Martin and Anders will bring a wealth of international experience and are fully committed to developing a clear, intelligent and forward-thinking style of play that emphasizes control, collective ambition and attacking football. Together with the rest of our staff, they will play a key role in shaping our culture and helping each player grow individually, as we work relentlessly to reach our sporting goals."

"To get the opportunity to lead the Chicago Stars in the NWSL is something that I really look forward to," said Sjögren. "I have got a very good impression of the owners and people working in the club. The future plans of the club that have been presented match my own ambition in building a sustainable and successful organization over time. I see lots of good opportunities to build something really interesting with the Stars. I look forward to arriving in Chicago to meet everyone and start work."

The Chicago Stars underwent an extensive search that featured several coaching candidates from across the world. Prioritizing criteria like experience on the topflight professional level, international experience, experience managing a roster diverse in age, experience and culture, the club filtered down the candidate pool. To further narrow the candidates, general manager, Richard Feuz, and assistant general manager, Babett Peter, conducted preliminary interviews and used their vast network of contacts in and around the soccer world to find candidates that would fit the team culture and the tactical philosophy of the club. The final candidates had in depth interviews with Feuz and Peter, as well as with club president, Karen Leetzow, and executive chairperson, Laura Ricketts.

"Understanding the importance of the head coach role, we wanted to make sure that we explored all options to find the best candidate to fit our team culture and push our players to reach the heights of their potential," said Leetzow. "Martin and Anders share the desire of our players, our associates and, of course, our fans to win and bring a championship to our great city, and we believe they are the best choice for the Stars."

Sjögren, a former footballer and Norwegian Women's National Team head coach, hails from Sweden where he spent most of his playing and coaching career. After spending time playing in various levels of Swedish league, Sjögren started his coaching career as coach of Östers IF. Following his two seasons coaching östers IF, Sjögren joined LdB FC Malmö where he served as an assistant coach from 2006-2009 before becoming the team's head coach. With LdB FC Malmö, Sjögren won the Swedish league in two consecutive seasons (2010 & 2011). After that, Sjögren consulted with Linköping FC before joining the team full time as head coach from 2012-2016. Sjögren led Linköping FC to one third-place finish (2013) and two fourth place finishes (2014, 2015) on the Swedish league table before taking the team through an undefeated season in 2016 and winning the Damallsvenskan league.

Following the success at Linköping FC, Sjögren was offered and accepted the head coaching position for the Norwegian Women's National Team, a team that was preparing for the 2017 UEFA European Women's Championship. Sjögren's time with Norway started with a win against his home country and powerhouse in women's international soccer, Sweden. Following the team's participation in the 2017 EUROs, Norway bested another powerhouse in the Netherlands. Norway qualified for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and made it to the quarterfinals. Sjögren next led the Norwegian team to qualify for the 2022 Euros, and later that year made the decision to step away from the Norwegian team. Following his time in Norway, Sjögren joined Swedish side, Hammarby IF, and the led the team to a third-place finish on the league table, qualifying them for the Champions League. This season, Hammarby sits tied for first on the league table.

Joining Martin Sjögren in Chicago will be his longtime assistant coach, Anders Jacobson, who will serve as the team's interim head coach while Sjögren finishes the season with Hammarby.

"To be able to do this together with my former colleague and good friend Anders Jacobson also gives this job in Chicago another dimension. Our history goes way back, and we work very well together," said Sjögren.

"I'm incredibly proud and excited to be joining the Chicago Stars - a club that blends ambition with heart and a strong commitment to growing the game both on and off the field," said Jacobson. "From the very first conversations, I felt a deep connection to the club's vision, values, and people. I look forward to contributing with my experience, passion, and energy as we build something truly special together. I'm also genuinely excited to explore the city of Chicago and to connect with the amazing fans and community around the club."

Also from Sweden, Anders Jacobson began as a youth coach in 2007 in Sweden. Jacobson joined Sjögren at Linköping FC in 2013 and served as assistant coach during the team's run of top five finishes in the league, as well as the team's undefeated season in 2016. Jacobson left Linköping FC at the end of 2016 to join Norway's coaching staff alongside Sjögren where he remained until the two coaches left in 2022. In 2023 the 48-year-old coach was named head coach of Linköping FC and led the team to a third-place finish qualifying them for the Champions League. Jacobson most recently served as the head of analysis for BK Häcken.

Current Interim Head Coach, Ella Masar, who previously collaborated with both Martin and Anders and played against their team while she was at FC Rosengård, said, "Martin has been someone I've known and highly respected for almost 10 years. Both him and Anders have been enthusiastically devoted to the women's game for many years and helped support its growth. Chicago is in good hands moving forward and I look forward to his arrival."

The Chicago Stars next take on Seattle Reign FC in Seattle August 18 at 9 p.m. CT. The team then returns to host the North Carolina Courage, August 22 at 7 p.m. CT, at SeatGeek Stadium. Tickets are available now for that match and the remaining home matches, including the September 7 match at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, at chicagostars.com/tickets.







