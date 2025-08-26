Chicago Stars FC's Ludmila Wins NWSL Player of the Week and Goal of the Week

Published on August 26, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC forward, Ludmila, was awarded the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Player of the Week, presented by AT&T, and Goal of the Week, the league announced today. The Week 17 Player of the Week honor is the Brazilian's first of her NWSL career, while the Goal of the Week win is Ludmila's second of the season and second of her NWSL career.

It was a historic effort that won Ludmila the Player of the Week honors; an effort that was much needed by the Chicago Stars to earn a point at home against the North Carolina Courage. In the 62nd minute of the match, the Chicago Stars found themselves down 0-2 to the Courage, a team that's given the Stars fits for the past few seasons. Fueled by their unbelievable comeback against Seattle Monday night, the Stars didn't give up and relied on their star players to help spark what would become the team's second come-from-behind rally in four nights. In the 76th minute, defender, Sam Staab, sent a low pass from the midfield that met Ludmila almost thirty yards away from the goal. The ever-dangerous forward sprinted left, cut back right and took a shot from the top of the 18-yard box with her right foot that zipped past North Carolina's keeper and into the upper ninety for Ludmila's first goal, which would go on to win Week 17 Goal of the Week.

Five minutes later, Staab again sent a ball - this time from Chicago's defensive third - toward Ludmila. A Courage defender stepped to intercept the pass, but the ball bounced just in front of them and sailed over their head. Needing no more of an invitation, Ludmila took control of the ball and sprinted at goal with just one defender and the keeper to beat. The defender did their best to stop the Brazilian from using her right foot, so Ludmila showed what she could do with her left and smashed a shot past the keeper for her second goal of the night. North Carolina answered minutes later with a third goal that hoped to put the nail in the Stars' coffin as the sun set on SeatGeek Stadium. The Stars, however, had one last attempt to drain the Courage of their hope for three points. A corner kick attempt, taken by Manaka Hayashi, floated to the back post where an unmarked Ludmila got a head on the ball and directed it past everyone and into the net, sealing Chicago's second come back of the week with a perfect hat trick.

Ludmila's hat trick was the first since former Star, Sam Kerr, recorded one in 2019 and was officially clocked in as the fastest hat trick in league history at 10 minutes and nine seconds. Ludmila and the Stars now travel to Washington to take on the Spirit in the nation's capital. Fans can join the Chicago Stars for Summer Fest, a family-friendly event and watch party for the Spirit versus Stars match, August 31 at 1508 W Jarvis Ave beginning at 1 p.m. CT. Following Summer Fest, the Chicago Stars will take over the North Shore and host the club's Wintrust Lakefront Faceoff match against the Orlando Pride September 7 at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. For more information and tickets, please visit chicagostars.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.