Gotham FC to Host Rival Washington in Philadelphia
Published on August 26, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (Aug. 26, 2025) - The District vs. Empire rivalry is taking its show on the road - or at least down I-95.
Subaru Park in suburban Philadelphia will host Gotham FC's Concacaf W Champions Cup group stage match on Oct. 1 against the Washington Spirit, Gotham announced Monday.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now at GothamFC.com/tickets.
This is the second consecutive year of Gotham taking on the Spirit in Chester, Pennsylvania, at the Philadelphia Union's 18,500-capacity stadium, but the first iteration of the Concacaf W Champions Cup. Both teams opened the group stage with victories - Gotham topped Mexican side CF Monterrey, 2-1, at Icahn Stadium in Manhattan, while Washington defeated Alianza of El Salvador, 7-0.
Last year's meeting between the teams was part of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup. Gotham FC prevailed, 1-0, in a group stage matchup.
The teams have already finished their regular season home-and-home series, with Gotham beating Washington, 3-0, in the nation's capital in April and the teams playing to a 0-0 draw at Sports Illustrated Stadium earlier this month.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 26, 2025
- Gotham FC to Host Rival Washington in Philadelphia - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Chicago Stars FC's Ludmila Wins NWSL Player of the Week and Goal of the Week - Chicago Stars FC
- Washington Spirit Recalls Midfielder Deborah Abiodun from Loan with Dallas Trinity FC - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.