Gotham FC to Host Rival Washington in Philadelphia

Published on August 26, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (Aug. 26, 2025) - The District vs. Empire rivalry is taking its show on the road - or at least down I-95.

Subaru Park in suburban Philadelphia will host Gotham FC's Concacaf W Champions Cup group stage match on Oct. 1 against the Washington Spirit, Gotham announced Monday.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now at GothamFC.com/tickets.

This is the second consecutive year of Gotham taking on the Spirit in Chester, Pennsylvania, at the Philadelphia Union's 18,500-capacity stadium, but the first iteration of the Concacaf W Champions Cup. Both teams opened the group stage with victories - Gotham topped Mexican side CF Monterrey, 2-1, at Icahn Stadium in Manhattan, while Washington defeated Alianza of El Salvador, 7-0.

Last year's meeting between the teams was part of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup. Gotham FC prevailed, 1-0, in a group stage matchup.

The teams have already finished their regular season home-and-home series, with Gotham beating Washington, 3-0, in the nation's capital in April and the teams playing to a 0-0 draw at Sports Illustrated Stadium earlier this month.







